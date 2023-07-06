1) “Family Law” season-opener, 8 p.m., CW. Abby’s life was derailed by alcoholism and a cheating husband. Almost disbarred, she had to work in her dad’s law office, with two half-siblings. Now things are worse: Her half-sister had a break-up and their father (Victor Garber)) is dating an abrasive TV commentator. Also, there’s a strange new court case. Despite flaws (likable characters are scarce), this Canadian show works fairly well as a light drama.
2) “Moonshine” debut, 9 p.m., CW. This doesn’t bother explaining anything; it jumps into hyper-drive, assuming we’ll figure it out. We do, eventually. A successful architect returns to Nova Scotia for a memorial for her aunt. At the crumbling family resort, she meets her parents, an angry sister and a foggy brother with a semi-ditzy girlfriend. Then life changes with big jolts. The talented Jennifer Finnigan stars, in a fun show … once we figure it out.
3) “Summer Sessions” debut, 9-10 p.m., CMT. Each week has a country star with past hits and new songs. That starts with Tanya Tucker now, Chris Jason next Friday and Breland on July 21. July 28 has all three, plus Lee Brice and Ashley McBryde, who will solo on Aug. 11 and 25, respectively.
4) “Tough as Nails,” 8 p.m., CBS. At first, CBS pushed all its summer reality shows to August, so they can sprawl into the strike-affected fall season. Now it has relented slightly, adding this as a July stopgap. It runs Fridays (shelving “SWAT,” which will be back next season) and Sundays (shelving “East New York,” which won’t, and moving “Equalizer” to 9 p.m.). Next month, those spots go to “Secret Celebrity Renovation” and “Big Brother.”
5) Also: The other CBS dramas continue their reruns. On “Fire Country” (9 p.m.), a blaze rages near a wellness center; on “Blue Bloods” (10), Danny’s boyhood friend, a former criminal, needs help finding his fiancee. And a day after launching a new “Lincoln Lawyer” season, Netflix adds “The Out-Laws,” a comedy movie with Adam Devine and Pierce Brosnan; Amazon Prime adds Justina Machado in the dark-comedy series, “The Horror of Dolores Roach.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.