1) Football, 8 p.m. ET, Fox. Tonight starts the first full weekend of the college season … which makes it sort of the start of the fall TV season. With most of the new, scripted shows blocked strikes, networks depend on sports. This weekend has primetime college games Saturday on ABC, CBS and NBC … and even Sunday on ABC. Today’s game has Nebraska (4-8 last season) at Minnesota, which went 9-4, including a Pinstripe Bowl win.
2) More football. There are 10 more games today, three of them on national TV. It will be Kent State and Central Florida, at 7 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 … North Carolina State and Connecticut, at 7:30 on the CBS Sports Network … And 14th-ranked Utah hosting Florida, at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
3) “What We Do in the Shadows” season-finales, 10 and 10:36 p.m., FX; the two-parter reruns at 11:16 p.m. and 12:30 and 1:44 a.m. This odd delight, twice nominated for the best-comedy Emmy, wraps its season, focusing on one of TV’s best characters — Guillermo, the overlooked aide who’s struggling to become a vampire like the others. In the first episode, everyone is invited to a mysterious mansion; in the second, Guillermo is missing.
4) “The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker,” 8-9 p.m., CBS. In a late change, CBS is inserting this tribute to Barker,” the long-time “Price is Right” host who died Saturday, at 99. This will be rerun on Monday (Labor Day) during the “Price” daytime slot — 11 a.m. in many areas, 10 a.m. in some.
5) “Project Runway,” 9-10:30 p.m., Bravo. This “all-star” edition is down to its final four — one from long ago and three from recent years. Rami Kashau was the runner-up back in 2007; the others are Laurence Basse (third in 2016), Bishmie Cromartie (fourth in 2019) and Brittany Allen (in the No. 5/6 duo for the season ending in 2020). Tonight, they’re supposed to be inspired by a Manhattan view.
