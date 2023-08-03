1) “Secret Celebrity Renovation” season-opener, 8 and 9 p.m., CBS.. Fresh from hosting and producing “Tough as Nails,” Phil Koeghan has a personal task. He’s a New Zealand native, but spent part of his childhood in the island nation of Antigua. He returns there to help a former neighbor renovate a hospice center. Then Max Thieriot borrows his “Fire Country” timeslot (9 p.m.) to help with a home renovation for his boyhood best friend, who is a firefighter.
2) “Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m., CBS. After that reality-show surge, CBS doesn’t have much room for its Friday dramas. In this rerun, Jamie learn that his wife’s friend may be using her restaurant as a drug front. Crime-show fans can also catch a “Will Trent” rerun (8 p.m., ABC) probing a magician’s murder.
3) “CMT Summer Sessions,” 9 p.m., CMT, rerunning at 10. Jordan Davis hit a new peak last year, when his “Buy Dirt” reached No. 1 on the country chart and was named “song of the year” by the Country Music Association.” He’s had seven more singles reach the top 10; he’ll perform “Take It From Me,” “Almost Maybes,” “Buy Dirt” and more.
4) “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” Amazon Prime. Like a slow summer day in the garden, this unfolds at a pastoral pace. We meet a quiet girl in rural Arizona, alone except for her mom and dad; hints of tragedy unfold … leading to the arrival of a stranger, played by Sigourney Weaver, who’s also a producer of this mini-series. With serene settings and neatly underplayed performances, this unfolds over seven episodes, three available today.
5) ALSO: “Alice Hart” joins a streamer line-up that reloaded on Thursday. Peacock added the hit “Super Mario Bros. Movie” and Netflix introduced the second half of the fairly good “Lincoln Lawyer” season. Netflix added “Heartstopper,” a gay-teen romance, and Hulu added “Demons & Saviors,” a true-crime documentary series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.