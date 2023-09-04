1) “MasterChef,” 8 and 9 p.m., Fox. Americans (well, some Americans) really like big walls. Here’s one that’s eight feet high, 55 feet long and forbidding. On each side is half of a chef duo; partners try to create dishes that look and taste the same. It’s a fun concept, bringing surprising success and occasional flubs. That’s at 9 p.m., after a fairly uneventful hour involving barbecues. By the end of the night, the field has been trimmed from nine to six.
2) “America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston” season-opener, 8 p.m., PBS. The Suwannee River has inspired joy, religion and a famous Stephen Foster song (using an alternate spelling). Thurston samples its world. He canoes peacefully and roars with a jet-ski club. He meets cave divers, motorcycle riders and worshipers; he sees people who like snakes, alligators and manatees. It’s a warm start.
3) “NFL Kickoff Eve,” 9 p.m., NBC. With many of its shows frozen by the strike, NBC obsesses on football. It has the pro season-opener (Lions-Chiefs) Thursday, two college games Saturday and then the pros’ Sunday-night game (Cowboys-Giants). First, it has this pro preview hour, following the 8 p.m. results show for “America’s Got Talent.”
4) “The Conners,” 8-10 p.m., ABC. Ever since its “Roseanne” days, this show has savored its Halloween episodes. The fairly good one from this season reruns at 8:30; Dan is frustrated that he can’t get anyone interested, so Becky takes over. That’s followed by two reruns involving Darlene’s job woes. And at 8, Dan’s granddaughter suggests a remedy for his back pain.
5) ALSO: It’s a busy night for Disney+, with the second season of “I Am Groot” and the fourth episode of “Ahsoka.” The former animates a “Guardians of the Galaxy” character; the latter is a live-action version of a “Star Wars: Clone Wars” character. And at 8 p.m., MGM+ has “House of Gucci,” with a superb performance (nominated by the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild) by Lady Gaga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.