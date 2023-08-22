1) “What We Do in the Shadows,” 10 p.m., FX. A week from its season-finale, this offbeat comedy takes a neat detour. Laszlo has been in a funk lately, so Nandor plans a good-natured “roast.” Vampires, alas, aren’t adept at giving (or receiving) gentle jests. Tied into that is the fact that Guillermo is turning into a vampire — secretly, slowly and clumsily. It’s an odd and funny episode.
2) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Sheldon isn’t the ideal person to advise college students, but now he’s a resident advisor. That rerun is followed by a “Ghosts” one in which Sam can’t find a publisher for Isaac’s” biography. Also, the ghost romances — Trevor and Hetty, Thor and Flower –hit obstacles.
3) “I Can See Your Voice” and “Name That Tune,” 8 and 9 p.m., Fox. Already overcrowded with games and reality shows, the night adds these reruns. “Tune” has a match-up of “America Idol” contestants (Jordin Sparks and Clay Aiken) and one of “Glee” co-stars (Amber Riley and Chris Coffey).
4) “Explorer: Lost in the Arctic,” 10 p.m., National Geographic. By 1845, John Franklin was a successful sea captain. He’d led two Arctikc voyages and was appointed lieutenant governor of Tasmania. Then he tried his third Arctic trip, searching for a northwest passage; mone of the 129 men survived. In this documentary, a new journey searches for his tomb, hoping to find his papers. Crises soon entangle the modern venture.
5) “Who is Erin Carter?” Netflix. August is ending with a surge of new streaming shows. On Wednesday, Disney+ launched its latest “Star Wars” spin-off, with Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka; on Friday, there’s a fresh flood of shows with Adam Sandler, John Cena and more. And today, this seven-parter starts with a British teacher and mom, living in Spain; then a chance encounter rises questions about her real identity and her past life.
