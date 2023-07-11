1) “The Blacklist” series finale, 8 and 9 p.m., NBC. For a decade, this has given us richly tangled stories centered on an enigmatic character. Using the assumed name “Red” Redington, he’s a master criminal who tips an FBI task force; James Spader has had two Golden Globe best-actor nominations, playing someone a half-step ahead of life. Now we may learn his identity and the secrets he’s holding.
2) “What We Do in the Shadows” season-openers, 10 p.m., FX, repeating at 11 and more. This neatly off-center show sort of focuses on three clueless vampires in Staten Island. But the best moments come from their assistant, perfectly played by Harvey Guillen. In the first episode, he tries to fulfill his goal of becoming a vampire himself; the second has a guys’ night at the bar. Both are odd, with some hilarious moments.
3) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Georgie finally turns 18, in a life that seems out-of-sequence. He and Mandy are busy taking care of their baby, while she encourages him to go on a birthday date with someone else. Also, his mom finally confronts their neighbor about her friendship with George Sr. It’s a fairly good rerun, ending with a key surprise.
4) “Full Circle,” Max. Some top talents combine, for a six-parter about a kidnapping gone bad. Steven Soderbergh once was so hot that he had two of the five Oscar nominations for best director. (He won for “Traffic,” was nominated for “Erin Brockovich.”) His cast here includes Claire Danes (after last year’s brilliant “Fleishman’s in Trouble”) and Timothy Olyphant, whose terrific “Justified” mini-series will debut Tuesday (July 18) on FX.
5) ALSO: On the same day that AMC has “Star Trek: Into Darkness” (2013, 8 p.m.), with Kirk defying orders, Paramount+ has a new episode of its prequel, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Also streaming today is the eight-episode first season of Netflix’s “Survival of the Thickest.” Michelle Buteau created the comedy and stars as a plus-size woman, shaking off her relationship and career problems.
