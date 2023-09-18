1) “America’s Got Talent,” 8-10 p.m., NBC. It’s time to fill the last spots in next week’s finals. Tonight’s contestants come from Russian Japan, Brazil, South Korea and Tanzania. They range from a 7-year-old dancer to a 61-year-old magician. There’s another magician, a dance group, an acrobat duo and a hula hoop aerialist, plus three solo singers, a duo (Trailer Flowers) and a chorus. Viewers will vote; on Wednesday, at least two acts will learn they’re in the finals.
2) “The Swarm,” 9 p.m., CW. Last week’s opener showed a deep-seas crisis. One whale washed up on shore, others arrived late … and snapped a tourist boat. Now the second of eight parts has aftershocks, ranging afar. One young researcher is on Shetland Island in Scotland; another is on Vancouver Island, where his girlfriend’s boat has been shattered.
3) “Becoming Frida Kahlo,” 9 p.m., PBS. Here’s the start of a three-week documentary, tracing a brief (47 years) and compelling life. This hour ends shortly after Kahlo married Diego Rivera. He was 42, twice-divorced, 6-foot-1, 300-plus pounds and famous. She was 22, 5-3, under 100 pounds, not yet a professional painter. But she was a survivor — polio and a bus accident — with flinty independence. She would find fame as an artist and a personality.
4) “Name That Tune” season-opener, 8 p.m., Fox. By the end of this hour, viewers might abandon all hope for the new season. Yes, the actors’ and writers’ strikes mean it will be stuffed with reality shows. Still, this one seems bad and bland, even by summer standards. Tonight does reveal a couple of people with impressive music smarts; still, it all feels cheap and dull.
5) ALSO: There’s another season-opener, with “I Can See Your Voice” at 9 p.m. on Fox. And some shows end their summer reruns. “Quantum Leap” (10 p.m., NBC) has Ben leap into a family whose matriarch reminds him of his mom; the new episodes start Oct. 4.
ABC reruns the “Jeopardy Masters” finals at 9 p.m. and “The Chase” at 10; next week, “Dancing with the Stars” arrives.
