1) “CMA Fest,” 8-11 p.m., ABC. This country concert has an arena-rock vibe. Guitars wail, crowds roar, the music is almost relentlessly high-octane. It’s always fun and, at scattered moments, more. We hear great songwriting (Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt,” Cody Johnson’s “’Til You Can’t”) and splendid combos. When Vince Gill and Luke Combs do “One More Last Chance” or Hardy and Lainey Wilson do “Wait in the Truck,” we’re at the heart of country.
2) “Mayans M.C.” series finale, 10 p.m., FX, rerunning at 11:52. For its five seasons, this has been intense, brutal and well-made. Now life closes in on EZ. He’s leading his bikers to a fierce showdown with their rivals … while worrying they’ll learn he’d been an informant. Also, his dad was killed; his brother and nephew are shattered. There’s more, including crises for Emily and for Potter. Even by “Mayans” standards, this is both disturbing and compelling.
3) “MasterChef” (Fox) and “LA Fire and Rescue” (NBC), both 8 p.m. Firefighters are key to both shows. NBC’s hour (followed by “Chicago Fire” at 9) includes a captain watching his son step into the family tradition. Fox has home chefs feed 101 fire folks — with mixed success. “It is truly a spectacle to be very, very close to an upset Gordon Ramsay,” one chef says. Adds another: “I’m going to have nightmares of Chef Ramsay screaming.”
4) “The Human Footprint,” 9 p.m., PBS. Shane Campbell-Staton, the Princeton professor who hosts this series, has long been a dog-lover. Now he becomes more impressed, as he learns ways that dogs have impacted humans and the planet.
5) “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” season-finale, 10 p.m., FXX; also 10:33, 11:05. This fairly funny episode is an exception to a trend: The shows produced by the FX people have been superb, including “Mayans” (ending today), the “Justified” mini-series (Tuesdays) and some shows that go directly to Hulu (“Reservation Dogs” arrives Aug. 2). “Sunny,” however, has merely been OK this year; tonight, Dennis confronts the frustrations of a tech world.
