1) “Only Murders in the Building” season-opener, Hulu. The first two seasons have been terrific; each has drawn a ton of Emmy nominations, including ones for best comedy series and for Steve Martin and Martin Short as best actor. Along with Selena Gomez, they play podcast buffs who find murders. This time, the victim was a theater star and Oliver (Short) dreams of reviving his own career. There are two episodes this week, with Meryl Streep in support.
2) “Justified: City Primeval,” 10 p.m., FX, rerunning at 11:11, 12:22, 1:34. What started as a sometimes -light tale of a marshal and his daughter becomes, tonight, a serious showpiece for talented actress Aunjanue Ellis. She plays the defense attorney who invited the marshal into her home; now her problems grow. It’s a good (if talky) episode that finds Mansell wielding the damning information he found in the book of the judge he killed.
3) “FBI,” 8 p.m., CBS. An abduction flashes back to a cold case from 18 years ago; now Isobel links with her old partner, for a new crack at one of her first cases. That leads into other reruns — “FBI: International” (an American slain at the estate of her powerful father-in-law) and “FBI: Most Wanted,” (a shooting at a Buddhist temple).
4) “Knives Out” (2019), 8 p.m., TNT. Like “Only Murders,” this spices a clever mystery with humor and great characters. When a patriarch is killed, descendants (Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, etc.) scheme and a detective (Daniel Craig) probes. Ana de Armas is a delight as an employee. Rian Johnson, who also directed, drew an Oscar nomination for the script … and for writing the dandy Netflix sequel, “Glass Onion.”
5) “High School Musical 3” (2008), 8 p.m., Disney. Now this is the only way fans can see Zac Efron tonight. Schedules had put this likable film against “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” a CW travel show. Alas, the latter was canceled after just two weeks. So was another travel show, “Fantastic Friends”; instead, CW has reruns of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Whose Line is It Anyway?”
