1) “The Wonder Years” finale, 9 and 9:30 p.m., ABC. It’s been a so-so season for this comedy-drama (which, alas, often forgets about the comedy), but it ends surprisingly well. Both episodes have large stories, solid drama and adequate comedy. First, Dean’s dad (Dule Hill) fumes when his brother (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) makes a splash at their father’s birthday. Then this 1969 Alabama family plans a whirlwind week — a Texas college visit and Disneyland.
2) “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” finale, 9 p.m., Fox. Three finalists remain, with Ramsay ready to invest $250,000 in the winner’s company. Lan Ho makes coffee from Vietnamese-grown beans. Chris Kanik makes high-tech energy drinks. Caroline D’Amore has been a socialite (a friend of Paris Hilton), model and actress; she grew up in her father’s pizza business and now has a pasta sauce company.
3) “MasterChef,” 8 p.m., Fox. Here’s an all-American challenge — making meals for 100 kids on the field of Dodger Stadium. The teams mostly stick with obvious choices — but one dares to try chicken instead of hamburger. Baseball star Freddie Freeman and his Hollywood-gorgeous wife talk nicely to the kids; Gordon Ramsay screams loudly at the contestants. Afterward, groundskeepers may have found the meat he flung in the outfield.
4) “SuperFan,” 9 p.m., CBS. Like the opener, this overflows with hype. Shania Twain, we’re told, is “a true legend” who “single-handedly redefined country music” and is “the fashion queen.” (That last area varies with individual tastes; one host appears to be wearing either a ‘70s bath mat or a dead bear.) Fans proclaim their fealty — “You’re everything to me!” — and there’s something special about seeing a guy lip-sync to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”
5) ALSO: There are plenty of new, scripted shows tonight. CW has the second-to-last ones of
“Nancy Drew” at 8 p.m. and “Riverdale” at 9 (colliding with the new Wonder Years”). At 10, Freeform has “Grown-ish,” with the dean asking Aaron to convince Andre to associate with a problematic alum.
