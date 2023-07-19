1) What We Do in the Shadows,” 10 p.m., FX, rerunning at 10:36 and 11:12. This clever show often prefers the dry and droll — understated reactions to bizarre, vampires-in-Staten-Island situations. Not this time; instead, brash sight gags are piled high. There’s a two-faced head … a vampire in the stratosphere … and an LGBQ parade by a candidate who isn’t even sure what the letters stand for. It’s not the usual “Shadows,” but it’s quite funny.
2) “Password,” 8 p.m., NBC. Now that “Blacklist” has finished its 10-year run, NBC has another hole to fill. It inserts reruns of this show, starting with one that has Jimmy Fallon facing Heidi Klum … who’s a summertime star, via “America’s Got Talent.”
3) “Project Runway,” 7:30 p.m., Bravo. Speaking of Klum, here’s the show that helped propel her TV career. She did 16 seasons, before departing with Tim Gunn to create “Making the Cut” for Amazon Prime. “Cut” has had three seasons, with no word yet about a fourth; “Runway” is in its 20th. It’s an “all-star” edition, ranging from Season One runner-up Kara Saun to Season 19’s Prajje Jean-Baptiste; tonight has a retro-’90s emphasis.
4) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Last week’s rerun was a fairly ordinary one … until the last-minute surprise: On his 18th birthday, Georgie asked Mandy to marry him. Now we get her answer; also, Sheldon searches for life on other planers and his sister is wedged between two friends.
5) Tom Cruise films, cable. While Cruise dominates movie theaters with his latest “Mission: Impossible” film, we can catch his previous one on cable. “Mission” Impossible: Fallout” (2018) is 7:45 p.m. on Freeform. Or we can see him a quarter-century before that. “The Firm” (1993) has Cruise as a young lawyer, recruited by a big-money firm. That’s 5:25 p.m. on MGM+, leading to the excellent “Untouchables” (1987) at 8.
