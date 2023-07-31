1) “Big Brother” opener, 8-9:30 p.m., CBS. This is what CBS has been pointing toward for months: Its summer shows get a late start, letting them sprawl into a reality-stuffed fall season. Tonight, Julie Chen introduces the new housemates. The show continues at 9 p.m. Thursdays and 8 p.m. Sundays. Another reality show (“Secret Celebrity Renovation”) arrives at 8 p.m. Friday, with two more next week and several others (old and new) this fall.
2) “Reservation Dogs” season-openers, Wednesday, Hulu. Even when these teens drifted, “Dogs” was a deeply likable show. Then they finally achieved their goal — taking their friend’s ashes to California. But now their car has been stolen and they have no way back to Oklahoma. Also, Bear keeps imagining conversations with a Little Big Horn warrior. The result deftly juggles drama and comedy, with occasional bits of surrealism.
3) “MasterChef,” 8 p.m., Fox. In the opening weeks, the Northeast has lost two chefs and the West lost one. The South and Midwest retain all five and Jennifer Maune — already a two-time winner — gets to hand out a disadvantage. Now each team gets a chicken, dividing it up for separate dishes. The result is fun, even though Gordon Ramsay’s delayed elimination announcement is unnecessarily cruel.
4) “The Wonder Years,” 9 p.m., ABC. The original series was a comedy-drama that sometimes forgot about the comedy. This new version, alas, rarely remembers. Tonight, Dean tackles a school play (in scenes that lack credibility) and his dad and brother argue. Laughs are scarce.
5) ALSO: There are plenty of other non-reruns tonight, scripted — “Nancy Drew” and “Riverdale,” at 8 and 9 p.m. on CW — and non-fiction. At 8 p.m. is ABC’s “Judge Steve Harvey”; at 9 is Fox’s “Food Stars” and PBS’ “Human Footprint,” this time viewing the relationship between cities and nature.
