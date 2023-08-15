1) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. Elsewhere, reality shows seem to take over the summer schedules and the strike-torn fall line-ups. Still, “Sheldon” reruns remain in the top-10 in the weekly Nielsen ratings. Now the show is back near the start of this season, with some sharp twists. Sheldon’s mom lost her church job because of ill-feelings involving Georgie being an unwed father-to-be. With finances shaky, Sheldon and Missy try to help.
2) “What We Do in the Shadows,” 10 p.m., FX. Here’s the opposite of the gentle laughs in “Sheldon.” A broad comedy about Staten Island vampires, it’s often hilarious and occasionally just nasty. For the former, watch a class for immigrants with the world’s worst teachers — Nadja, Nandor and Colin. For the latter, there are hybrids created by Laszlo’s experiments. Now Guillermo is supposed to kill them; even “Shadows” fans may have trouble enjoying this.
3) Reality overload. “Fight to Survive” takes its title literally tonight, making contestants fight each other. Thay’s at 8 p.m. on CW, followed by the lustful “FBoy Island” at 9. They collide with ABC’s “Generation Gap” and “The Prank Panel.” CBS has “Big Brother at 9 and “The Challenge: USA” at 10.
4) Baseball, 7 p.m. ET, Fox. On Saturday, Fox will join other networks for a “Stand Up to Cancer” special. Now the baseball game, usually on Saturdays, slides to Thursday. Varying by region, it will be Detroit at Cleveland or the Mets at St. Louis.
5) “Reservation Dogs,” Hulu. The California adventure and Bear’s surreal journey home have ended. It’s time for the teens to be punished — mildly, by grown-ups who admire their gumption. It’s a fun episode that includes two “Dark Winds” actors — Zahn McClarno as Big and Elva Guerra as Jackie. Also streaming: Peacock starts the second season of Craig Robinson’s “Killing It” comedy; at 5 p.m. ET, Pluto Westerns starts a “Magnificent Seven” marathon.
