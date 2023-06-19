1) “LA Fire & Rescue” debut, 8 p.m., NBC, Los Angeles County sprawls across several worlds, from a desert to an ocean. One firehouse is in tough Compton; at another, there’s talk of Kardashians or a Schwarzenegger. Now this fairly entertaining, non-fiction show bounces between seven stations. We get personal stories — this week, a cancer survivor — plus action. Most of it is medical, but the opener closes with a giant blaze that continues next week.
2) “Chicago Fire,” 9 p.m., NBC. Dick Wolf, producer of “L.A. Fire & Rescue,” also makes this show … and the other Chicago ones … and the “Law & Order” ones … and the FBI ones on CBS. Tonight’s “Fire” stories range from upbeat (colleagues help Herrmann put on a school fundraiser) to not (Carver’s troubled brother arrives).
3) “MasterChef,” 8 p.m., Fox. The try-outs have ended now and the show has ts 20 contestants. They range from two 26-year-olds (a farm owner and a festival vendor) to a media-company owner, 51. There’s a bartender, a beer expert and a brewery sales director, plus a hairstylist, a lifestyle blogger, a mushroom jerky manufacturer and more. They’re split into four regions; the winner of this challenge (a state fair theme) gets immunity for the whole region.
4) “The Wonder Years,” 9 p.m., ABC. After a fairly good, two-episode season-opener last week, this show dips badly. One story, involving Dean’s dad and sister, is merely lame. The other has some of the most poorly done football scenes in the history of filmed entertainment.
5) “Mayans, M.C.,” 10 p.m., FX. The show starts with a deadly mission, slow and somber; it ends with an assignment for another kill. In this final season, “Mayans” is as dark as ever — maybe more so, because the guys, now with the warmth of kids and girlfriends, have something to lose. And it remains written and played with taut perfection.
