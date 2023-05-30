1) “Nancy Drew” season-opener, 9 p.m., CW. A fun era is ending, but we can savor it this summer. For years, CW was stuffed with the heroes of comic books and youth novels. Now it has new owners and a new direction, but Wednesdays will be strong through August. Kennedy McMahon has been excellent as Nancy, fresh from high school and facing young love and old haunts. Now bodies are missing. Were they dug up, or did they rise from the dead?
2) “Riverdale,” 8 p.m., CW. In its final season, this show has taken an intriguing step backwards. The entire gang was transported to the 1950s, with no memory of nowadays lives. Tonight, Betty and Veronica ask Archie and Reggie out on a double date. Also, Jughead and Tabitha probe a mystery involving fantasy author Ray Bradbury.
3) “The 1619 Project” (ABC) or “FDR” conclusion, (History), both 8 p.m. Here are two long looks at American history. ABC’s three-hour project views centuries of Blacks’ struggle for justice; History wraps its three-night look at Franklin Roosevelt. The opener (rerunning at 4 p.m.) concluded with the New Deal. The mid-section (6 p.m.) saw Hitler looming. This finale (repeating at 10:05 p.m. and 12:03 and 2:05 a.m.), finds idealism amid years of despair.
4) “Mayans M.C.,” 10 p.m., FX. This hour opens with fierce action, then settles into pensive moments. One has a moving reflection on fatherhood regrets. Another involves the former teen lovers: Now EZ is head of the Mayans, who are at war with other bikers. Emily is desperate for a way to escape from her husband. Lives have taken dark twists.
5) ALSO: The “Night Court” reboot has succeeded, with its old-style bursts of comedy that is quick, broad and kind of fun. Now the first two episodes rerun at 8 and 8:30 p.m. on NBC. Afterward, you could stick around for “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” reruns, or switch to CBS. From 9-11, it reruns a night of Paul Simon music, with Garth Brooks, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews, Ledisi, Shaggy, Sting, Herbie Hancock, Rhiannon Giddens and more.
And today is when the final episode of a terrific series “Ted Lasso,” arrives on Apple TV+.
