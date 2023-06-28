1) “Yellowstone,” 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Paramount Network. It will be a long wait for the last six episodes of this final season (coming November, or later). But now we can re-see Kevin Costner and the others from the start. Tonight’s reruns go mid-way through the first season; that resumes at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the second-season finale at 11:50 p.m. There’s more Sunday, leading into reruns of the prequel, “1883.”
2) “Jack Ryan,” Amazon Prime. On the day that one Harrison Ford character (Indiana Jones) returns to theaters, another is also back. Rising through the CIA, Tom Clancy’s Ryan character was played by Alec Baldwin, Ford (twice), Ben Affleck, Chris Pine and now John Krasinski. The first three seasons each had eight episodes, arriving on one day. This final one has six, arriving two per Friday.
3) “Fire Country,” 9 p.m., CBS. When Jack is suspected as a serial arsonist, Bode and the others decide to do their own investigation. That’s in a night of CBS reruns: On “SWAT” (8 p.m.), a cop is abducted shortly before he could make a big drug bust. On “Blue Bloods” (10), a chess hustler has been killed.
4) “Book Club: The Next Chapter” (2023), Peacock. This illustrates the impact of Covid on theaters: The original “Book Club” (2018) made $104 million; this sequel — same stars, same so-so reviews, splendid Italian settings — made $28 million. Jane Fonda, 85, Mary Steenburgen, 70, and Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen, both 77, get the most out of moderately entertaining material. But post-pandemic, theaters have thrived on action, not book clubs.
5) More movies. Two films add humor for an entertaining mix. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”(2023, 8 p.m., MGM+) is a zestful fantasy adventure. “Victor/Victoria” (1982, 8 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies) has music. It drew seven Oscar nominations, including best picture and best actress and won for a Henry Mancini song.
