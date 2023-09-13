1) “Buddy Games” debut, 9 p.m., CBS. There will be way too many reality shows this fall, but the first arrival is fun. Josh Duhamel, a TV and movie star, returns home to Montana each summer, to play odd games with his friends. Now he’s producing and hosting a TV version. The teams are varied — cops, beauty queens, Roller Derby women, LGBTQ, etc. The games are big and broad; at times, people are muddy, messy, naked, tired and quite cheerful.
2) “Theater Camp,” Hulu. A popular indie film makes its streaming debut. Molly Gordon (J’s teen girlfriend in early seasons of “Animal Kingdom”) and Nick Lieberman co-directed the film from a script they wrote with Ben Platt and Nick Galvin. Gordon, Platt, Ayo Edebiri, Amy Sederis and lots of young actors are part of a cast that won an ensemble award at the Sundance Festival, where it was also nominated for the grand jury prize.
3) “Password,” 8 p.m., NBC. After pausing for the pro-football opener last Thursday, NBC will spend a couple weeks pairing reruns of this show and (at 9 p.m.) “American Ninja Warrior.” Tonight’s “Password” is an entertaining one, with Jimmy Fallon facing Martin Short.
4) Baseball. With a college football game on Saturday, Fox moves its game-of-the-week to 7:15 p.m. ET today. Varying by region, it’s Yankees-Red Sox or Rays-Orioles. Then again, you might prefer a great film about baseball. “Field of Dreams” (1989) is 9 p.m. on BBC America.
5) More movies. Car-chase films are rampant, as always. AMC has “Furious 7” (2015) at 9 p.m.; the Paramount Network has “Fast & Furious” (2009) at 8, then “Fast Five” (2011) at 10:25 p.m. and 1 a.m. Or catch one of the first great car chases — “The French Connection” (1971) at 8 p.m. ET on Turner Classic Movies. That’s in a tribute to the late director William Friedkin; his “To Live and Die in L.A.” and “Boys in the Band” are at 10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m.
