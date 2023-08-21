1) “America’s Got Talent,” 8-10 p.m., NBC. It’s finally time for live episodes; 55 acts have survived, led by seven “golden buzzer” awards from the judges and host and audience. Two buzzer acts (Lavender Darcangel, 27, of Massachusetts, and Putri Ariani, 17, of Indonesia) are blind singers. There’s another singer (Gabriel Henrique, 28, of Brazil), plus a youth choir from South Africa, dancers from Japan, a hands-based dance troupe from France and young drummers from Atlanta.
2) “Justified: City Primeval,” 10 p.m., FX. Things turned ugly last week, when Mansell killed his crime-partner, Sweetie, and burned the bar. Now (after a Sweetie flashback), desperation sets in. Mansell has the book, filled with bribe information; his lover, Sandy, scrambles for a way out. Raylan, takes chances, in a strong episode that sets up next week’s finale.
3) FBI crossover, 8-11 p.m., CBS. Here’s a rerun of the three-show convergence that aired in April. It starts big, with a man-made tragedy in Belarus, then jumps to Rome, where an American is kidnapped near the Colosseum. Soon, it’s growing — linking the three FBI shows — and repetitious. Cops and crooks do a lot of shouting and some torturing. Officials also shout at each other a lot.
4) “Doctor Zhivago” (1965), 4:30 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies, and/or “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), 8 p.m., Disney Channel. Here are two opposite movies: “Beauty” ran 85 minutes in theaters; “Zhivago” ran 197. “Beauty” said opposites can get along and prevail; “Zhivago” isn’t so sure. But both are beautifully crafted and had Oscar nominations for best picture. “Beauty” won two Oscars for its music; “Zhivago” won five, including its script.
5) “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu. This is the most popular streaming show, according to the weekly chart at reelgood.com. That makes sense; it’s a dandy mixture of comedy and character drama, with a mystery tacked on. Last week, we were reminded that Meryl Streep has a lovely voice; her solo convinced someone to back an iffy musical. Now Charles (Steve Martin) shows extreme stage fright and Mabel (Selena Gomez) meets a mysterious figure.
