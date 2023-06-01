1) “American Masters,” 9 p.m., PBS. Before Elvis, before other rock stars … even before the phrase “rock ‘n’ roll” was popularized, there was Little Richard. He dressed like a glam-rocker, screamed in full falsetto, dazzled. Ringo Starr and Keith Richards were teen fans; they’re in this fascinating film. So is Pat Boone, 88, who covered Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” blissfully unaware of sexual connotations. We sees Richard survive deceit, drugs and bias, emerging with joy.
2) “Manifest” conclusion, Netflix. Time and again, broadcast networks have left sci-fin fans stranded. They’ve introduced compelling concepts … then canceled the shows without explaining them. That was true of “Manifest,” which had an airline suddenly re-appear after five-and-a-half years — with the passengers thinking only a few hours had passed. NBC canceled it after three years, but Netflix stepped in for a final 20 episodes; the second 10 arrive today.
3) More streaming: As the pro basketball finals begin, you can also catch “Shooting Stars,” a movie about LeBron James’ boyhood. (James, alas, isn’t in the finals; his Lakers were swept by the Nuggets.) Also arriving today are the start of “Queen of the Universe” (an international drag-queen contest) on Paramount+ and the second season of “With Love,” a drama-comedy about an extended Latino family, on Amazon Prime.
4) “The Greatest @Home Videos,” 8 pm., CBS. This began as a show highlighting the creativity of people stuck at home during the pandemic. Now it’s a series of amiable specials, with Cedric the Entertainer showing cute videos. Reruns of “Fire Country” and “Blue Bloods” follow.
5) ALSO: After its debut Tuesday, “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” has a quick rerun at 8 p.m. on NBC. It’s a slick show in which people sort of re-create cars they’re nostalgic for; despite some hype, it has little connection to the Hot Wheels toys. Or you could catch an 8 p.m. mega-movie. The Paramount Network has “Titanic” (1997); E has Steven Spielberg’s original “Jurassic Park” (1993).
