1) “The Swarm” debut, 9 p.m., CW. Something seems wrong in the oceans. Whales are late … or dead … or violent. That’s the start of an eight-week, international mini-series that starts slowly, but will find mankind at risk. Even in its quietest moments, this opener gives us two young researchers to root for — one (played by Joshua Odjick, an Indigenous Canadian) on Vancouver Island, the other (Leonie Benesch, a German movie star) on Shetland Island.
2) “America’s Got Talent,” 8-10 p.m., NBC. America may have talent, but so far it only has one of the six finalists, singer Lavender Darcangelo. Others are from India (singer-pianist Putri Ariani), France (the dance group Murmation), South Africa (Mzansi Youth Choir), Canada (comedian Ahren Belisle) and Italy (the dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane). Tonight, two more will be added.
3) “American Experience,” 9-11 p.m., PBS. This wraps a two-day look at school desegregation in opposite worlds. Monday was the urban North, with Boston’s busing in 1974; today’s film visits Leland, now a Mississippi town of 4,000. In 1970, it began peaceful integration of its schools. Douglas Blackmon, a white student in that first class, became a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer; he narrates this film and views his home town’s current woes.
4) “Welcome to Wrexham” season-opener, 10 p.m., FX. This amiable documentary brings waves of good and bad news. The good: King Charles is coming and speaks well of this gritty Welsh town, which throws its passion into a soccer team. The bad: Even with Hollywood money from co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, it’s hard to escape a bottom soccer league … and to replace part of the world’s oldest international sports stadium.
5) ALSO: Before seeing Reynolds meet the king, we can catch him in some fantasy fun. “Free Guy” (2021), with great support from Jodie Comer, is 7:30 p.m. on FX.
Also today, Hulu has a new episode of “Only Murders in the Building” and Fox wraps the season for “Beat Shazam” and “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” — a reminder that the fall season will start next week for two game shows.
