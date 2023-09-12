1) “The Morning Show” season-opener, Apple TV+. Two years after its second season began, the third is finally here. It has vivid characters, plus dialog so sharp you’d think Aaron Sorkin is involved. Desperate to sell his network to a tech billionaire (Jon Hamm), the CEO agrees to put his star (Jennifer Anisto) on the guy’s space journey. On Earth, his other star (Reese Witherspoon) eyes a big story.
2) More streaming. Two weeks before its finale, “Reservation Dogs” has a superb episode. It bounces between sessions, as a cop (Zahn McClarnon, the “Dark Winds” star) questions teens who are likable and, alas, guilty. That’s on Hulu, which also has a mini-series, “The Other Black Girl.” Also, Disney+ has another new “Ahsoka” episode and launches “Animals Up Close,” with Bertie Gregory getting extraordinary views of whales hunting seals.
3) “MasterChef,” 8 and 9 p.m., Fox. The idea of a regional battle crumbled quickly. Last week brought the ouster of the last of the five Northeast chefs. There’s only one (Kennedy) from the West and two (Grand and Wayne) from the Midwest, but the South thrives with Reagan, Sav and supermom Jennifer. Now these six work in Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant the first hour; survivors face two challenges in the second, setting up next week’s finale.
4) “America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston,” 8 p.m., PBS. Thurston had been to every mainland state — except Arkansas. Now he goes there and finds amiable people — a mender of broken birds … an Olympic-medal sharpshooter … a pilot who reaches backwoods adventures … and the Black mayor of a town where Blacks were once massacred. It’s a surprisingly uplifting hour.
5) “The Conners” (8-10 p.m., ABC) and “Night Court” (9-10 p.m., NBC). Comedies have slumped lately, but “Roseanne” (now “The Conners”) and “Night Court” started strong.
Both were reviving old hits, using the style (and some of the stars) from the original. Now both have reruns — two on NBC (a tempting tech scheme and a staffer with a crush on the judge) and four on ABC, starting with a new home for Darlene and her husband, sister and niece.
