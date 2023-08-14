1) “Justified: City Primeval,” 10 p.m., FX. A dangerous book, with notes about bribes, is in the hands of menacing Mansell and sweet-spirited Sweetie. Mansell has already used it to steal a painting; now things get intense. Raylan — a U.S. marshal, transported to Detroit — is sleeping with Mansell’s lawyer; he’s also pursuing her client and a tangled case. This episode, the sixth of eight, is sometimes talky, sometimes lethal, always interesting.
2) “That’s My Jam” return, 10 p.m., NBC. Now that “Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge” has concluded, this show gets to wrap up the night. At 8 p.m., “America’s Got Talent” looks back at its auditions, before starting live show next week. Then “Jam” reruns an hour with the Bailey sisters competing against each other. Halle (the “Little Mermaid” star) teams with actor Simu Liu; Chloe is with Adam Lambert, the former “American Idol” runner-up.
3) “Good Bones” season-opener, 8 and 9 p.m., HGTV. It was 15 years ago that an Indianapolis defense attorney and her daughter, a part-time waitress, decided to try to rehab homes. Now they’re starting their eight season as a TV duo. After four hours of reruns, there are two new hours. The first involves a risky investment; in the second (which repeats at midnight), they buy a home from an older couple.
4) “FBI: Most Wanted,” 10 p.m., CBS. The team rushes to a small Arkansas town, where three prosecutors were assassinated outside a bar. That wraps up a night of reruns: On “FBI” (8 p.m.), Kelly Moran, an analyst, has been abducted. On “FBI: International” (9), a Romanian surrogate vanishes, shortly before she could give birth to the child of an American couple.
5) Movies, 8 p.m. Here’s some summer-style action. TNT has “Doctor Strange” (2016). AMC has “Jaws” (1975), with sequels at 11 p.m. (1978) and 1:30 a.m. (1985). The Paramount Network has “The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006), with further sequels at 10:30 p.m. (2009) and 1 a.m. (2011).
