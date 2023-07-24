1) “America’s Got Talent,” 8-10 p.m., NBC. Fresh from “Idol” and “X-Factor,” Simon Cowell wanted a broader contest — any age, any genre. The result has been adapted in 69 countries, from Azerbaijan to Slovenia. Cowell has judged all 16 seasons of “Britain’s Got Talent” and the past eight in the U.S.; now he shows his favorite auditions from both. One may be Susan Boyle; an unknown when she auditioned at 48, she had the best-selling debut album in British history.
2) “Justified: City Primeval,” 10 p.m., FX. Last week’s opener started with buoyant humor, as Raylan Givens tangled with his 15-year-old daughter Willa while working as a U.S. marshal. It closed with ferocity, including Raylan battering a thug who got too close to Willa. Now the dark side continues, while Raylan and Willa (beautifully played by Timothy Olyphant and his real-life daughter Vivian) drift. It’s a compelling hour, but a rough one.
3) “Southern Storytellers,” 9 p.m., PBS. There’s a randomness here that’s both interesting and frustrating. We get tiny glimpses of musicians (Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Lyle Lovett), plus writers and a chef. Some moments are fascinating: Angie Thomas discusses a near-suicidal girlhood; we see the joy as she discusses her novel “The Hate U Give” and meets kids in her old neighborhood. Other bits are just … well, very random.
4) “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” and “Fantastic Friends,” 8 and 9 p.m., CW. In last week’s opener, Efron visited Iceland; now he’s in France and “Fantastic Friends” has its Iceland trip. James and Oliver Phelps link with Bonnie Wright (who played their sister Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter films). They visit caves, ride tiny horses and marvel at a nation in which two-thirds of its power is geothermal.
5) “Jeopardy Masters,” 9-11 p.m., ABC. This launches a rerun of the showdown between this season’s top winners — Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider. There are eight more hours, which will continue as one-per-week reruns.
