1) “Praise Petey” debut, 10 and 10:30 p.m., Freeform, rerunning at midnight. In New York, Petey has lots of clothes, lots of therapy and few opinions. Then her world implodes … and a new one appears: She inherits the small-town cult her father created. Freeform’s first animated show stars Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”). Like many cartoons, it sometimes pushes too hard for laughs; still, it’s a fairly clever show about colliding values in a new world.
2) “They Cloned Tyrone,” Netflix. One day after a new season of the “Sweet Magnolias” drama, Netflix adds this adventure/comedy about a drug dealer who is killed one day and seems fine the next. It stars John Boyegs of the “Star Wars” films and Jamie Foxx, Also streaming today is Apple TV+’s “Stephen Curry: Underrated.” As a small-ish (6-foot-3) guy at a small-ish school (Davidson, with 2,000 students), the basketball great was used to low expectations.
3) More movies. The superb “Pulp Fiction” (1994) is 7:25 p.m. on HBO and the 1976 “A Star is Born” — Barbra Streisand is great, the rest is OK — is 8 p.m. on Turner Classic Movies. BBC America has terrific Tom Cruise films — “A Few Good Men” (1992) at 6:30, “Jerry Maguire” at 9:30. But cable folks want us to watch King Kong being large and angry: “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021) is at 7:30 on TNT; “Kong: Skull Island” (2017) is at 8 on the Paramount Network.
4) “Outlander,” 8:03 p.m., Starz. As the British take Fort Ticonderoga, Jamie and Claire help civilians flee. That’s followed at 9 by the second-season opener of “Minx,” the fictional tale of a female-oriented sex magazine in the 1970s. They rerun at 9:33 and 10:27 p.m.
5) “Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m., CBS. Danny clashes with a foster kid who’s at the core of his case. Also, his sister Erin faces a tough campaign decision and Eddie’s former police partner is back, accusing another officer of excessive force.
That rerun follows a “Fire Country” one, with a search-and-rescue mission.
