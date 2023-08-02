1) Pro football, 8 p.m. ET, NBC. In a strike-shattered year, football will be crucial for NBC. There’s the season-opener Sept. 7 and the Sunday-night games, starting Sept. 10. First is this pre-season opener, pitting teams that last year had 7-10 records and quarterback issues. The New York Jets solved theirs by getting Aaron Rodgers. The Cleveland Browns had traded for Dashaun Watson; he missed a season and a half amid, sexual accusations, then had a rough return.
2) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. After being bumped last week by a “Ghosts” two-parter, this show is back with a rerun from late in the season. Now Sheldon launches his scheme for summer study in Germany. That’s followed by a funny “Ghosts” in which a wine-tasting seems doomed.
3) “FBoy Island,” 9 p.m., CW. In the midst of a makeover, CW is clearly showing some range. On Sundays, it has “The Chosen,” the story of Jesus and his followers; today it adds a show with 24 guys and three women, all looking great in swimwear. Half the guys secretly admit they’re “fBoys” — only in it for the sex. This season (the second one) has already aired on Max; CW promises to also make new seasons of this and to add “FGirl Island.”
4) “Project Runway,” 9-10:30 p.m., Bravo. Eight of the original 14 contestants remain, ranging from Kara Saun (runner-up in the first season, back in 2004-5) to two people (Anna Zhou and Prajje Baptiste) from the most-recent season. Tonight, they’ll reportedly create new fashions for the yacht crew people featured in “Below Deck.”
5) Movies. Some of the all-time best sports films will be back-to-back on MGM+. It’s “Seabiscuit” (2003) at 5:40 p.m., “Rocky” (1979) and “Rocky II” (1979) at 8 and 10 and “Hoosiers” (1986) at midnight. Elsewhere, AMC has “Jaws” (1975) at 8 p.m. and Turner Classic Movies turns trivial with Elvis Presley’s “Girls, Girls, Girls” (1962) at 8 p.m. ET.
