REED CITY — When cancer patients complete treatment, they often ring a bell in celebration.
Hundreds of bells will ring loudly May 20 during the Wheatlake Wellness Walk and 5K as each participant will receive a bell to help mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Reed City.
The race/walk will start and end near the Big Rapids Bandshell behind the middle school in Big Rapids. The 5K route will head north into Northend Riverside Park and participants will enjoy scenic views along the Big Rapids Riverwalk.
Event proceeds benefit the wellness center at the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Reed City, part of Corewell Health. The wellness center includes a resource library, beauty boutique, gift shop and integrative therapy rooms. Patients also have access to services such as massages, acupuncture, reflexology, wig fittings and more. The center hosts support groups and educational sessions to assist patients on the road to recovery.
All wellness services are provided free of charge thanks to generous donations to the Wellness Fund and from events such as the Wheatlake run/walk.
The 5K race is timed with medals for top male and female finishers in 12 age divisions.
Registration is $35 for the run, $30 for the wellness walk and $25 for a virtual option.
All entries include a 2023 Wheatlake Wellness Walk and 5K race shirt. Kids shirts are also available for $10.
Children are welcome to participate with registered adults in the 5K run or walk. Strollers and wheelchairs are welcomed.
Memorial and encouragement stakes will once again be available for $10 and will be displayed along the start line to honor loved ones.
Packet pick up and late registration will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 19 at Big Rapids Hospital Professional Office Building.
You can register or purchase stakes online at spectrumhealth.org/wheatlake-races.
