Plenty of sun is in the short-term forecast but when is it gonna rain again? The daytime temps will be summer-like, in the mid-80s through this weekend, June 3-4, and also on Monday, June 5. But no real precipitation is expected.
Daytime temps will dip down into the high 70s starting Tuesday, June 6, with overnight temps going all the way down into the 40s. Good idea to apply a sun shield for your skin and a hat to cover your head if you'll be outside for an extended period of time.
It was definitely hot on Tuesday in Evart for the pre-district softball clash featuring Lake City and the Wildcats. Lake City fans had plenty of chances to cheer even though the Trojans lost. (photo by Mike Dunn)
