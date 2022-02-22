Forest management is partially science, partially art, partially personal and now partially something else. Climate change is part of our national dialogue. Sometimes debated and sometimes mutually agreed upon. In either case, it is part of our culture now.
In simple terms, if there is too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere because of the burning of fossil fuels, then to reverse the release of carbon compounds into the atmosphere, carbon must be removed from the atmosphere and held bound or “stored.” That’s where forest management comes to play. Trees, because they are long-lived woody plants, consume carbon dioxide from the air and store it for very long periods of time.
Because of regulation and climate treaties, American industries are required to reduce their emissions of carbon dioxide. In many cases, it is nearly impossible to meet those standards. In such cases, carbon polluters can buy carbon “credits.” This is where a company will pay someone to extract carbon on their behalf. Thus, the carbon credit market was born, where carbon credits are bought and sold.
Growing forests and planting trees are important tools for reducing the impacts of industrial carbon emissions. About half of a tree’s dry mass is made from carbon pulled from the atmosphere. According to U.S. Forest Service data, Michigan’s forests average 26 tons of carbon per acre in trees. Most of us have never looked at a forest in terms of the amount of stored carbon, but that is the measurement that matters. Not only what is presently stored, but what additional will be stored by a delayed harvest.
For more than 20 years, large landowners have been selling carbon offset credits to manufacturers. Usually, carbon markets are restricted to very large landowners who have enough carbon in their forest resource to make it worth the complex efforts and expensive measurements to enter into 20 to 200 years-long contracts.
Recently, companies that broker in carbon markets, are offering new ways to help family forest landowners get paid for keeping carbon in their woods and out of the atmosphere. These organizations are trying innovative ways to make it cheaper to measure forest carbon and make it easier to sell to companies to offset their emissions. Two companies are currently operating in Michigan, with more entering the Michigan market within the next year. One company in particular is advertising heavily to forest landowners.
This market is new and changing almost weekly. Every company has different parameters and requirements. The terms and language are new and often confusing. Payouts vary widely. It is difficult for average landowners to know what is a “good deal” for them. Some carbon credits require delaying harvests and some credits pay for planting trees. The credits are based on doing something beyond “normal” forest management practices. Everything is based on an estimated amount of stored carbon. How that is calculated varies with the company.
There will be a workshop to introduce the whole idea of forest carbon credits and the carbon credit market to the general public of forest landowners. It will be held at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library this Friday, February 25, from 3-5 p.m. in the meeting room. It is located at 411 South Lake St. in Cadillac. Please contact Forester Larry Czelusta if you would like to attend. There is no charge, but donations are accepted.
If you would like to attend this workshop, please contact District Forester Larry Czelusta at 231-233-8017, or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone or email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.