All of us have recently witnessed the demise of our ash trees to a foreign pest — the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). EAB was introduced to North America via wood packaging material from China in the late 1990s.
This insect came to North America where it found an unlimited food source with no predator to keep its population in check. EAB is also a strong flying insect that traveled fast and far outpacing any effort to contain it. Every ash tree was a welcome victim for EAB to lay its eggs. The resulting larvae made tunnels under the bark that choked tens of thousands, if not millions, of trees to death.
Most of us have assumed that the dead ash trees that dot our landscape are going to decay into history? A few years ago, the only hope this forester had, was the research that was being done at Michigan State University, and the reassurance of its chief entomologist. Insects, like EAB, are different from diseases, like Chestnut blight or Beech Bark Disease. Insects will eventually find an ecological balance. EAB has destroyed its food source in Michigan and, while it is marching outward into surrounding states, its population in Michigan has crashed.
Many forest landowners have assumed that all of their ash trees would eventually die and should be harvested to salvage any value. White ash is the upland ash that mixes with northern hardwood species. It is hard to know for sure if a white ash will survive and recover from an EAB attack. If a tree has a significant portion of live crown, maybe a third, by this author’s estimation, then there is a reasonable chance it will survive.
Researchers, like Professor Deborah McCullough, a Forest Entomologist with Michigan State University, have tested to see if a smaller population of EAB has a preference for one species of ash over another. White ash is the common ash in the Cadillac area that grows with maples and oaks. McCullough not only thinks that some white ash saplings will survive with a much smaller population of EAB but will eventually grow into the forest overstories.
McCullough personally assured this author that we will see this “in our lifetimes.” I want to assure the readers that I have seen it happening in many of the private forests in the Cadillac area. White ash seed that has lingered in the forest floor has sprouted, especially where significant sunlight comes to the forest floor. Five to seven years ago this author saw small seedlings being less than a foot tall.
This year the author has walked many properties where the white ash are six feet tall and almost an inch in stem diameter. When these saplings reach 3 to 4 inches in diameter they will enter a critical time when that reduced population of Emerald Ash Borer will target the ash for laying eggs, as it did before. How many trees will succumb at that time, only time will tell, but many of us have hope.
In the meantime, if you are a landowner that got hit hard with the ash borer, take a walk through your woods and look downward instead of upward, and learn to identity white ash. The dominant traits are opposite branch patterns. Only maple and ash have two branches extending from the same point in the main stem, but white ash stems and branches are thicker than maples and stout. The buds are the best identifying characteristic. The buds are brown, triangular and quite large (see image). If you have a forest canopy that is now populated by scattered maples, look for the white ash saplings growing below. This is your emerging forest, more than the scattered maples above.
In a time when we see forest pests attacking and killing so many trees, it is nice to receive some good news. If you are the fortunate landowner of a surviving ash tree, please do not assume that your tree will die.
If you would like more information, please contact District Forester, Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3 or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska Counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
