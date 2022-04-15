Who can resist a roadside treasure?

What do crows, turkey vultures, and runners have in common? All are roadside scavengers.
None can pass up a treasure lying on the edge of the thoroughfare. Birds can’t resist meaty roadkill.
Runners pick up what’s been dropped by others.
These items are hard to miss because, most of the time, it’s eyes on the ground lest your foot catch the lip of a pothole or exposed tree root and send you tumbling.
Truly a roadside find is a “treasure” in the eye of the beholder. If the object is appealing, you only have seconds to make the call whether to retrieve it or not before you pass by the item. Being old and slow works to my advantage because my pace is closer to plodding than running giving me more time to appraise the value of what’s on the ground.
For me the most common finds are bungee cords and gloves. I have a lifetime supply of those stretchy cords and a box of mismatched hand coverings.
Hardly a week passes without one appearing on the roadside. Most gloves are rights. I find few lefts. Must be most people are right-handed, so they pull that one off first then somehow lose it. On a cold day you’d think they would immediately notice they’ve lost one. Apparently not. My best glove grab? The day I picked up a “North Face“ fleece glove and then just up the road I found its mate.
Another good find was a knife. It was a beauty — nice blade, wood handle. A keeper for sure. But as I began to run with it in hand, I had second thoughts. What will folks think as they drive by and see a guy running carrying a knife? Could be an awkward situation explaining this if the police stopped me. Hiding the knife and returning for it later wasn’t feasible since I was on a bus trip a long way from home. Reluctantly I threw the knife away.
The best find that got away? That would be the 10-dollar bill that was frozen under a layer of black ice. There it was. Alexander Hamilton staring up at me, protected from my prying fingers by a coating of ice.
Looking about, I searched for something to scratch away the frozen film from the pavement, but there was only snow. I could do nothing so I left.
When I got home I drove back to the site of my find, but the ice had disappeared and so had the 10-dollar bill.
Although the best pickings are along roads, occasionally good stuff shows up on trails. On an early spring run just after the snow had melted, I spotted a shiny object on the path. A socket, part of a set that goes with a socket wrench. I snatched it off the ground and continued on my way. I suspected that it had been lost off the back of a snowmobile.
A short time later, a second one appeared. And then another. I think I found four. I began to hope I’d see the wrench and sure enough, it appeared, lying in the dirt. Carrying these new found tools, while running, proved problematic.
Leaving them and coming back wasn’t an option since I wouldn’t trust my car on this trail. It was not a great run after that as I tried wearing the sockets on my fingers and various combinations of grasping them in my hands. Finally I made it home. Actually I really don’t have much of a need for a socket set. But they were too good a find to pass up.
My most useful find? It’s got to be the worms and nightcrawlers I collect in the spring. Usually around April when the frost goes out of the ground and then one night we get a monsoon rain, a live bait bonanza shows up — lying on the road shoulder and stretched out on the pavement.
It’s a stop-and-go workout with lots of pauses to add to my collection in a Ziploc bag. But after a few miles of this slow jog, I might have several dozen crawlers — enough of these wiggly fish tempters to supply my needs for several trout stream trips.
When people talk about the benefits of running and walking, you usually hear claims about burning calories, improved muscle tone, and fitness. That’s all true. But for the keen eyed traveler, there’s also a trove of roadside treasure.
