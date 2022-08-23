Soil erosion was the driving force behind why Missaukee County residents established the Missaukee Conservation District in 1949. Seventy-three years later soil erosion isn’t the only natural resource concern the Conservation District is addressing, but water quality, wildlife habitat, forest stand health and invasive species, just to name a few.
The Conservation District employs four full-time staff members and maintains numerous partnerships not just within the region, but across the state to address these natural resource concerns. So, who are these employees and partners? Let’s find out.
Missaukee Conservation District Staff
Sherry Blaszak is the Manager for the Conservation District. Sherry reports to the Conservation District’s Board of Directors and oversees the Conservation District’s employees. Other aspects of Sherry’s job can include managing the annual native tree and plant sale each spring and fall, keeping the Conservation District’s records and managing its budget. She also advocates on behalf of the Conservation District for funding from the State of Michigan as well as Missaukee County, so that the Conservation District can continue to assist Missaukee County residents with their natural resource concerns.
Jodi DeHate is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Technician. Jodi works with farmers in Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties to help them mitigate the risk farming and forestry practices can have on the local ecosystem. MAEAP was created from Michigan’s Right to Farm Act, which lays out the best management practices a farm should follow. Some of these practices include looking at the records the farm keeps on manure spreading, soil tests, fertilizer application, pesticide applications, and how all those things are stored on farm to protect ground water and surface water. If something isn’t quite where it should be, Jodi offers suggestions for fixing these concerns and often can provide cost share funds to help pay for practices that will address these concerns. Jodi also helps non-farm landowners with soil tests, garden advice and food plot tips.
Lynnette Ramsey is the Conservation Technical Assistance Initiative (CTAI) Soil Conservationist. The CTAI program is a partnership amongst the Conservation District, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). So, what do these acronyms mean for Missaukee County residents? Lynnette works with the local NRCS field office to connect Missaukee and Wexford County farmers and forest owners to technical and financial assistance for conservation practices funded under the Farm Bill. Funded conservation practices include but are not limited to forest management plans, tree plantings, cover crops, grass waterways, pollinator habitat and prescribed grazing.
Coming soon is the Outreach Coordinator and Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control (SESC) Agent. This position works with local schools, organizations and all other Missaukee County residents who are interested in learning more about Missaukee County’s natural resources. Whether education means achieving Green School Status or simply walking the 1.5-mile nature trail behind the Conservation District’s office, Missaukee Conservation District has something for everyone. In addition to their outreach responsibilities, this position also serves as the SESC Agent for the SESC Program. The SESC Program is regulated by Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), but administered by the Conservation District. The SESC Agent works with Missaukee County residents to obtain a soil erosion and sedimentation permit for construction projects that are within 500 feet of a lake or stream, 25 feet of a regulated wetland, or more than an acre in size.
Missaukee Conservation District Partners
The Conservation District partners with a variety of organizations and programs, but some of the local partners include the NRCS, Forestry Assistance Program (FAP), and North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA).
The NRCS is an agency under the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that provides technical and financial assistance to farmers and landowners to assist them with implementing conservation practices. While NRCS is a national agency, the local field office for Missaukee County is in Cadillac at the USDA Service Center. Jeff Fewless is the District Conservationist serving Missaukee and Wexford counties. Jeff and Lynnette work together with Missaukee and Wexford County farmers and landowners to help them solve land management challenges.
The FAP is a partnership between MDARD and Michigan conservation districts. The program was created to provide forest owners with technical assistance for managing their forestland. The FAP Forester for Missaukee, Wexford and Kalkaska counties is Larry Czelusta. Larry works in the Wexford Conservation District’s Office in Cadillac. He meets with forest owners at their property to assess forest stand health, timber quality and wildlife habitat, making management recommendations based on the landowner’s goals.
NCCISMA is an organization built upon local and state conservation partnerships addressing invasive species control within Missaukee, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Osceola and Wexford counties. NCCISMA aids Missaukee County residents through invasive species identification and guidance on invasive species removal. They even have a strike team for hire for those who would prefer to have the professionals handle the invasive species on their property. Vicki Sawicki is the NCCISMA Coordinator based out of Cadillac.
The Missaukee Conservation District has evolved over its 73-year history but remains steadfast in its mission to provide leadership in the promotion and protection of Missaukee County soil, water and other natural resources through education and technical assistance.
Lynnette is the CTAI Soil Conservationist for Missaukee Conservation District based in the USDA Service Center in Cadillac. You can contact her at 231-775-7681 ext. 3 or lynnette.ramsey@usda.gov.
