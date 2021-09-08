Late Friday night, in a hot and cramped locker room, Michigan State football was celebrating a season-opening victory over Northwestern.
Then, MSU football coach Mel Tucker did something surprising, presenting Alan Haller, MSU’s new athletic director, with a No. 20 jersey — Haller is the 20th athletic director in school history.
The players started chanting: “A-D! A-D! A-D!”
“It was a special moment,” Tucker said. “I’ve never witnessed anything like that in my playing career, in high school or in college or my 25 years of coaching. I’ve never seen student athletes react to an administrator or sports administrator in that way. It was a very special moment. I just felt privileged and happy to be in that space and witness it.”
In many ways, the football team was embracing one of its own. Haller is a former MSU player who went on to four years in the NFL, getting into 12 games.
“Coach Tucker, what you did in that locker room, was incredible,” Haller said Tuesday at his introductory news conference. “That chant, I can’t describe it, so thank you.”
Everything feels like it’s on the upswing at MSU.
Haller has the clear support of coaches, as well as former and current players.
Tucker appears to have already done a fantastic job rebuilding the football team, adding talent and changing the culture.
And Tom Izzo is, well, still Tom Izzo.
When MSU has those three prongs aligned — the athletic director, the football coach and the basketball coach — things just work better.
“I think you’re going to be an incredible athletic director,” Izzo said Tuesday. “And I’m looking forward to working for you and looking forward to working with you. And I appreciate what you’ve done for all of our student athletes. I’m excited to see what the future is going to be.”
Mark Dantonio, Tucker’s predecessor, sat in the third row. He was one of the members of the AD search committee.
Which is ironic.
Because Haller played a key role in hiring Dantonio.
“He’s done an outstanding job,” Dantonio said. “I’ve met with him every week for probably a half hour or so for a year and a half, or two years. I think he’s got great integrity. I think our players, when they look at him, they say, ‘I want to grow up and be like that guy.’”
That guy also played a role in hiring Tucker.
Which sets up another layer of irony.
Because Tucker is doing his darnedest to dismantle the team that Dantonio left him.
Let’s just say, it was not exactly loaded with talent.
But Tucker has brought in loads of new talent, plucking players from the transfer portal, getting everything to mesh and starting to rebuild the program.
The Spartans looked like an improved, well-coached team at Northwestern.
And yes, it helps when you have a stud running back.
Tuesday’s news conference was held in the Breslin Center’s Tom Izzo Basketball Hall of History.
As Haller gave a speech, he faced a wall with a giant photo of Izzo.
The importance of basketball at MSU cannot be understated.
Neither can Izzo’s power and influence.
But Haller obviously knows that.
“There’s no doubt that we’ve been through a lot here in the last five or six years,” Izzo said.
“And I think understanding that, it’s going to make it easier to move forward.”
Haller also understands MSU. He has Green and White in his DNA after playing under George Perles.
“I learned a lot of lessons from Coach Perles,” Haller said.
“Work hard. Be on time, carry a flashlight — this is gonna be a long day.”
Everybody laughed.
“My freshman year, I learned the value of forgiveness,” Haller said. “I was on the punt block team and we were playing at Michigan. And we blocked it.”
The Spartans ran it in for a touchdown. But there was a penalty.
“I was offsides, and it got called back,” Haller said. “But (Perles) forgave me. And to this day, that’s one of the traits and values that I learned for my time with coach Perles.”
So that’s the new athletic director at MSU, a Star Wars-loving guy who was cut eight times from NFL teams, a guy who was offsides and learned from it.
“Alan is a ‘Spartan Dawg,’ ” Tucker said.
“He has a way of bringing people together. And he’s a progressive thinker. What you see is what you get.
“You don’t have to worry about reading between the lines with him.”
And there was no reason to read between the lines on Tuesday at MSU.
The coaches support Haller. The players support him.
And everything seems aligned.
That’s a heck of a place to start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.