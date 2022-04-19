The wild ramp appears every spring soon after the snow retreats and spring rains begin. Allium tricoccum also known as wild leeks/wild ramps, is a delicious edible plant that is the first wild forage to become available in the spring. Ramps are in the family of amaryllidaceae, which consists of bulbous perennials like lilies, narcissus, and shallots. The whole plant is edible, including the leaves. The bulb of this herbaceous plant resembles that of a scallion but has a reddish tinge around the stalk. Unlike the hollow, narrow leaves of green onion, ramp leaves grow broad and flat like those of a tulip. They are differentiated from other similar-looking plants by the garlic scent released when cut or torn. Ramps grow in colonies and prefer to take root in medium wet, richly organic soil in shady areas. Ramps are found in deciduous forests growing beneath the canopy. They need lots of sun early in their season, but as their leaves die they start to produce tiny white or purple flowers, and require more shade. In North America, ramps grow as far west as Minnesota and Missouri; and from Canada down through the Appalachian Mountain region, where ramp dinners are a longstanding tradition.
Understanding the ramp lifecycle is crucial to understanding how best to harvest the plant. One thing that is very important is to not overharvest from the stands you find. Sustainable harvesting is key to ensure your stand will last and continue to flourish. In the Northern Hemisphere, ramps lie dormant from late October to late March. Just as the snow begins to melt, the plant’s first few leaves emerge, and by May its leaves have fully formed and fanned out, at which point the plant is usually harvested. From the months of June through late August, the plant’s leaves fall back, and tiny white or purple blossoms grow from its shoots. Come late September, its seeds disseminate. The seeds take a full six to 18 months to germinate, but it takes each plant five to seven years to produce seeds. When you are eating ramps, they are close to 7 years old, take care in harvesting sustainably.
When harvesting, ensure the stand is thick, do not harvest from thin stands. To harvest a ramp sustainably, foragers should cut one edible leaf from the plant and leave the second leaf and bulb intact. If more of the plant is desired, one should carefully dig into the dirt and slice through the bulb a third of the way down, leaving the bottom of the bulb and roots intact. Do not harvest more than 10% of a patch. Foraging is an age-old practice that has sustained populations throughout history, and one of the central tenets is the restoration of the land and plants that produce a harvest. By taking no more than what is needed, foragers can maintain the bounty of wild edibles while protecting the ecosystems, animals, and cultures of people they sustain.
Ramps are revered by chefs all over the United States for their smell and eclectic taste. Ramps are great additions to many dishes, including potatoes, omelets, quiche, butter or even pickled. A favorite forager meal is to forage for morel mushrooms and sauté them in a pan with a few ramp leaves and butter (maybe add a fiddle head fern). Ramps can also be chopped and made into a ramp butter, which is fantastic on toast. Try adding it to a cream of mushroom soup for a real treat.
If you are new to foraging, always start by learning from someone experienced as they forage. They can help teach you what to look for, where, and what is safe to eat, and how to tell it is safe. Many plant species may look like other species that may not be safe to ingest so you always want to be sure. There are foraging classes offered in many areas of Michigan that may also be of benefit. Ramps and morels are good starting points for many foragers, and a great way to spend time out of doors. Just remember to always follow land use rules, and harvest only what you need. That way we can ensure there are wild forages for years to come.
Brandi Mitchell is the MAEAP Technician for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information contact her at 231-465-8005, Brandi.mitchell@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 138 W Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
