Missaukee Conservation District, like most conservation districts across the state, have been conducting spring tree sales for years. Our goal is to provide low cost, primarily native species to landowners for the purpose of wildlife habitat, natural fences, windbreaks, reforestation and land enhancement. This year we are adding a different component to the sale — the Wild Roots program through Conservation Resource Alliance (CRA).
Conservation Resource Alliance
The CRA is a private, not-for-profit corporation committed to “sensible stewardship of the land.” They were created in 1968 as part of a nationwide network. Thirteen counties are in their area, including Missaukee. Staffed with wildlife biologists, fisheries biologists, engineers and field technicians, CRA works with landowners to plan, locate funding options, cut through red tape and implement programs to enhance the habitat value and beauty of the region.
To assist with enhancing the habitat value and beauty of our region, CRA developed a Wild Roots Landowner program. The Wild Roots program incorporates natural “green” infrastructure in their watershed restoration projects and in local public and private land across their service area. They are helping landowners grow trees and shrubs that thrive naturally in northern Michigan — and with help from conservation district partners, getting the right trees in the right places. They are partnering with area conservation districts to help local landowners improve and preserve their land.
This is the first year Missaukee Conservation District is participating, and we’re excited about the partnership! Wild Root participants can purchase a discounted package of 25 Miracle Tube Tree Protectors and receive a $50 voucher to purchase native tree and/or shrub species from participating conservation districts. Customers will then be able to use the voucher at the CD’s 2023 Spring Seedling Sale.
What’s a Miracle Tree Tube Protector?
Tree Protectors a barrier method of tree protection, which stops animal browse or harsh dry wind from damaging a seedling tree. They also provide a micro-climate that can help retain moisture on the seedling for a longer period during drought conditions.
Tree protectors are also sometimes referred to as “mini-greenhouses” translucent enough to allow sunlight, but also protect and nurture growth of small seedlings until the tree or shrub is large enough to grow on its own. Tree protectors allow 95% of light through to the tree, at the same time staying cooler than other tubes on the market, which leads to more moisture in the tube for continuous growth.
The younger tree or a direct seeding method help establish the tree faster because the young root system will be undisturbed, especially for species such as oak, chestnut and walnut. The smaller the seedling at planting, the faster they’ll get established and the bigger the impact tree protectors will have.
How Does the Program Work?
The Miracle Tube Tree Protectors are reserved this fall/winter (supplies are limited) at https://www.rivercare.org/product/, a voucher in the form of an email is received, and then the voucher is used in late winter/early-spring (January to March) to reserve native trees and/or shrub species available through participating CDs 2023 Spring Seedling Sale.
A reminder email will be sent to you to use your voucher for the 2023 Spring Seedling Sale prior to the open ordering period for your conservation district. The $50 voucher is ONLY good for the purchase of native trees and/or shrubs from the conservation district’s 2023 Spring Seedling Sale. The Miracle Tubes will be available for you to pick up at Missaukee Conservation District’s Spring Seedling Sale April 28 and 29 during the normal pickup event.
What’s included in a tube package?
Twenty-five Miracle Tube Tree Protectors (60 inches in length, tube diameters range from 3.5”-4.75”)
Two reusable zip ties and bird netting for each tube
$50 worth of native seedlings at your chosen Conservation District’s Spring Seedling Sale. A voucher will be in the form of your confirmation email. Multiple package orders will be worth $50 multiplied by the number of packages ordered.
Packages do not include stakes. Hardwood stakes are recommended.
What species qualify?
Native species Missaukee CD has available this spring are American Larch, White Cedar, Jack Pine, Red Pine, White Pine, White Spruce, Black Spruce, Butternut, Quaking Aspen, New Jersey Tea, Winterberry, Deer Food Pack, Wildlife Pack, Turkey Forage Pack, Wetland Pack and Evergreen Transplant Pack.
Have Any Questions?
Contact Michael Seefried by email at michael@rivercare.org.
Sherry Blaszak is the Missaukee Conservation District Manager. For more information, contact Sherry at 231-839-7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
