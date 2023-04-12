Wild turkey cooperator patch now available

The commemorative 2023 Wild Turkey Management Cooperator patches are available from the Michigan Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. In a partnership with the DNR, the National Wild Turkey Federation took over the patch program in 2001 and has incorporated a successful youth patch design contest.
Proceeds from patch sales are used to fund wild turkey-related projects and management in Michigan.
Where do the patch designs come from?
Any K-12 student that attends a public, private, or home school in Michigan can submit a design to be considered for the patch. .
Who coordinates the wild turkey patch program?
The Michigan wild turkey patch program is coordinated by the Michigan State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, in partnership with the DNR.
How long will it take before I receive my patch?
You should receive your patch in approximately 6 weeks.
How much do patches cost for adults?
Adult hunters, patch collectors, and other interested individuals may purchase a patch for $6, plus shipping and handling costs.
Can I order patches from previous years?
No. Only current-year patches are available to purchase.
Do I need to shoot a turkey to purchase a patch?
No. You do not have to harvest a turkey to purchase a patch. Patches will be available after January 1st and can be purchased online at www.minwtf.org. Patches will only be available for purchase online.
I heard that youth hunters get a free patch. Is that true?
Yes, that is true. Youth hunters 17 years of age and younger, who have a valid wild turkey hunting license may get a free patch by sending their name and complete address, along with a legible copy of their valid wild turkey hunting or apprentice license to:
National Wild Turkey Federation, Wild Turkey Patch Program
PO Box 471
Schoolcraft, MI 49087
Who is the NWTF?
The National Wild Turkey Federation is a non-for-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of the wild turkey and the preservation of our hunting heritage. Proceeds from patch sales are used to fund wild turkey-related projects and management in Michigan. Each year the NWTF, working cooperatively with the DNR, contributes more than $300,000 to wild turkey and hunter-heritage programs in Michigan.
If you have questions, please e-mail miturkeypatch@gmail.com.
