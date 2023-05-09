Do what you can • Focus management in areas where caterpillars, their feeding or their frass (droppings) will create the most problems. • Before hatch, inspect decks, outdoor furniture, fences and trees, focusing on your favorite outdoor use areas. Scrape any accessible egg masses into a bucket of soapy water or burn or bury them. • After hatch, use a whisk broom to sweep young caterpillars into a bucket of soapy water. Let them soak overnight, then dispose. • Make a tree trunk trap: Cut a band of burlap 18 inches wide and long enough to go around the tree trunk and overlap a bit. Tie a string around the center of the band to make a two-layered skirt around the trunk. When caterpillars climb trees daily to feed, they will get caught in the band. Scrape them into a bucket of soapy water to kill them. • If you choose to use a pesticide, use Btk (Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki), which is highly effective on spongy moth but has little impact on beneficial insects. Btk works when caterpillars ingest it, so it should be applied to tree leaves, not to the caterpillars themselves. It is most effective on young caterpillars and should be used within one to two weeks of hatch. Always follow label instructions to ensure safe pesticide application. SOURCE: Michigan DNR
Be Realistic • If you’re in an infested area, accept it’s impossible to get rid of all spongy moth caterpillars. Consider cost, safety and environmental health in your management choices. • Safety first! Avoid climbing or using ladders on unstable surfaces to reach egg masses or treat trees. • Focus on protecting young or vulnerable trees or those most important to your landscape. A good watering at least once a week can help trees keep their vigor. • Be sparing in pesticide use. Choose the right product in the right amount for the situation by following the label. Remember, in Michigan the label is the law! • If you have large trees and feel they must be treated, hire a certified professional. SOURCE: Michigan DNR
Two summers ago, the woods and forest in the Northwest portion of the Lower Peninsula, including the Cadillac area, were overrun by caterpillars with a voracious appetite.
Last summer, the impact was less than the year before and with spring in full swing it has people asking if the spongy moth boom of 2021 is over, at least for a few more years. Despite the recent cold weather, spongy moth caterpillars already may be hatching in the Lower Peninsula, according to Michigan State University’s Enviroweather prediction model.
The good news is those areas hardest hit by the nuisance caterpillars in the last few years should see a significant population decrease this year.
According to James Wieferich, forest health unit manager with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the outbreak cycle for most of the state peaked in 2021 and will continue to decline overall.
“Aerial and forest surveys mapped over 1.35 million acres of defoliated trees in 2021, compared to 386,000 acres in 2022,” said Wieferich.
“This substantial population collapse is a result of the naturally occurring nuclear polyhedrosis virus or NPV, and the Entomophaga fungus that affects spongy moth caterpillars.”
If you feel like the spongy moth doesn’t sound familiar it is because it had a name change in the work of bugs and insects.
Last year, the Entomological Society of America announced a new common name for the Lymantria dispar moth. The invasive moth most familiar in its leaf-eating caterpillar stage started calling it the spongy moth. Formerly referred to as the gypsy moth, the hairy, yellow-faced caterpillar with pairs of red and blue spots down its back was big news in 2021 when a population explosion in Michigan caused leaf loss in oaks and other trees in infested areas.
The old common name was changed because it contained a derogatory term for Romani people. The move is part of the society’s Better Common Names Project.
Widespread invasive spongy moth outbreaks in Michigan became apparent in the mid-1980s, but it has been present in the state since the 1950s. Suppression programs in the 1990s and 2000s introduced predators, parasitoids and a fungal disease called Entomophaga maimaiga to aid the naturally occurring nucleopolyhedrosis virus in controlling populations.
NPV and the fungal disease have important benefits — they are specific to spongy moth populations and do not affect people, pets or beneficial insects like pollinators or insect predators. In addition, they remain in the environment, continuing to help control spongy moth populations every year.
The fungal disease spreads best in moist springs.
These suppression efforts have continued to keep spongy moth populations largely in check since the 1990s, naturalizing spongy moth infestations into Michigan’s forests. Outbreaks are cyclical and peak approximately every seven to 10 years. In these years, the virus and the fungal disease are spread more easily through dense populations, eventually causing a crash.
During the summer of 2021, a Wexford County meeting was held to discuss the spongy moth issue as localized outbreaks were bad in the Cadillac area and, in particular, one Haring Township neighborhood. Potential solutions were not the topic of the meeting but rather facts surrounding the spongy moth.
In highly infested areas, the caterpillars’ munching is audible, and round pellets of frass, or waste, rain down throughout the day and night. Oaks, aspens, willows and other host trees may be nearly leafless, or defoliated, by their feeding.
While the damage the caterpillars can cause looks terrible, if the trees are healthy they should releaf before the end of the summer season. If the spongy moth caterpillars have attacked a conifer tree, however, the result could be the death of the tree.
Likewise, if a tree is sickly or weakened, it is prone to all sorts of things, and if it isn’t the spongy moth, some other insect or fungus will be its downfall. Older trees, even if “healthy,” can be susceptible to things like spongy moths.
Areas that escaped the recent outbreak may see new defoliation, and localized areas where infestations began in 2021 or 2022 may see outbreaks peak this year.
“While spongy moth defoliation will never cease to exist, viral and fungal agents already in the environment are working to control this naturalized pest,” said Wieferich.
Following an outbreak, spongy moth populations usually remain at low levels for five to 10 years and sometimes longer, until environmental conditions trigger a new outbreak, initiating a new cycle.
More information on spongy moths is available at Michigan.gov/Invasives.
Don’t panic • Remember that spongy moth outbreaks are cyclical and will collapse in a year or two, even without intervention. • Caterpillars feed for about six to eight weeks, usually ceasing in midsummer. • Affected hardwoods will typically re-leaf in mid-to-late July after suffering defoliation. SOURCE: Michigan DNR
