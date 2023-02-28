What exactly do farmers do in the winter? More than you think! Sure, it’s a slower season, but that just means different things get done during this time of the year.
Planning ahead
Planning for the next year started before harvest. Farmers rotate crops on a schedule. Each farm has its own schedule since the rotation depends on what the farm has been growing or wants to grow. Each year, farms make the decision which fields to rotate into another crop and sometimes which cover crops should be grown after harvest.
Often, farmers will take soil samples after the crop is harvested and before planting in the spring. Again, this is on a rotation of fields. Not all fields need to be sampled yearly, but it’s also dependent on the crop rotation.
Ordering seed for this year’s crop should be done or close to being done by mid-winter. Same for fertilizer purchases, especially if ordering in bulk, and pesticides if farmers know what they need for the growing year. In 2022, prices of all three items were insanely high. Availability of pesticides was questionable, and agronomists (crop consultants) needed to help farmers find a good substitute. This year, the prices are a bit lower, and availability is a bit better.
Equipment needs love
Winter is a great time to do fluid changes on tractors and harvesters. Some equipment may need in-depth repairs, especially planting equipment. Parts wear out, or maybe the farm is upgrading their planter with better pieces or more technology. Now is the time that these things get done.
Farms may trade in older equipment and be bringing back a new or new-to-the-farm piece of equipment and may want to go over it in the shop and figure out how it works. Speaking of new equipment, some farms are just now getting the equipment they ordered over a year ago. Why? The pandemic. Just like new cars, the supply simply could not keep up with demand. Even more frustrating, the lack of available parts for common replacements were not available for weeks at a time. Those issues have been mostly resolved.
Livestock challenges
Owning and caring for livestock can be challenging any time but more so during the winter. Everything about raising animals is more difficult in the winter. Machinery doesn’t want to work, ice builds up in the waterers and feeders, pathways around the farm need constant plowing, things break because they can’t handle the stress of the cold, animals slip and fall, and the list can be constant.
This winter the challenge has been the temperature fluctuations. It’s not been good for beef cattle on pasture. It’s been wet and muddy, which can cause a loss of body weight and increased incidence of respiratory illnesses. Beef farms often start calving season anywhere from February-May. When temps get below freezing, farmers need to keep a careful eye out for new calves to make sure they don’t freeze, get them warmed up, and make sure they get a bottle or two of warm mother’s milk to warm them from the inside.
Dairy cattle are typically kept inside, but there’s no less problems. Ice on cement walkways or where the wind can ice over water is always a risk. Farmers will put down some salt and lots of sand to make it easier for cows to stay upright and not slip. No one wants spilt milk! Dairy farms have cows that are calving constantly, and making sure newly born calves are warmed up and fed is much more challenging when temperatures go below freezing.
Paperwork and Meetings
Like any business, taxes and year-end items need to be completed. Meeting with the farm’s accountant and bank to look over the past year, and see what funds need to be borrowed and paid down for the upcoming year is being worked on now.
Farms are looking now to improve the farm and infrastructure. Many have already met with the staff at the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) to apply for funding programs that they can take advantage of. Meeting with the USDA’s Farm Service Agency is always ongoing. New federal programs or re-signing up for ongoing programs happens year around.
Going over certifications like Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP), Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) for beef, Farm Assurance Responsible Management (FARM) for dairy farms, Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) for produce farmers are just a few certifications that farmers participate in. Those certifications need to be renewed periodically and winter is a great time to catch up on those.
Meetings! There are so many meetings a farmer can attend in the winter. Everything that is grown in Michigan has its own conference. Just this winter alone, MAEAP technician, Jodi DeHate has been to six different meetings, and missed several of the larger ones.
Why are meetings important? Research and better growing practices are shared as well as getting a chance to talk to other farmers, other seed dealers, fertilizer dealers, and so on. As well as sharing concerns about state and federal policies that can hurt agriculture.
It’s Not All Work
Farmers have a little more time to get away or enjoy family events in the winter. Just like you, farmers have hobbies. Many fish, hunt, snowmobile, enjoy sporting events, or go somewhere warm for vacation. Everyone needs to get away from work for a little while. Hopefully, they come back refreshed and ready for the busy spring planting season.
Jodi DeHate is the MAEAP Technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties. She is housed at the Missaukee Conservation District in Lake City. Contact Jodi at jodi.dehate@macd.org or (231) 839-7193.
