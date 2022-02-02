Gardeners, small farmers and now painters alike will once again have the opportunity to take advantage of local growing expertise. The “Winter Wednesday Workshop Series” hosted by the Wexford Conservation District kicks off on Wednesday, February 16. The workshops are a great way to shake the winter blues and prepare for a successful growing season. Organic techniques will be highlighted in all the workshops.
All workshops begin at 6:30 p.m. and please register at least two days in advance so we can provide high-quality workshops.
Maple Syrup on Feb. 16: Haring Township Town Hall, 515 Bell Ave., Cadillac
This workshop will go over the basics of maple syrup for hobbyists. Topics covered will include maple syrup history, tree selection, tapping, sap collection, boiling process, and finishing. By the end of the workshop, you should have a good understanding of how to start your maple syrup adventure. Cost is $5.
Paint and Sip on Feb. 23: Haring Township Town Hall, 515 Bell Ave., Cadillac
This will be a fun for all ages workshop where we paint and socialize. No painting experience is needed, just a desire to get artsy. The painting for this workshop will paint on a wood board shaped like Michigan/Bear/Horse which will be provided along with paints, and all other supplies. The workshop will be taught by Tiffany Jones, a local artist. Cost is $30.
Wildcrafting/Wild Harvest on March 2: Haring Township Town Hall, 515 Bell Ave., Cadillac
Wildcrafting is a form of foraging for food, medicine, etcetera. In this workshop we will cover wildcrafting in our local habitats. Covering topics, like where to forage, what to forage, and how to use what you foraged. At the end of the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to make smudge sticks from wild harvest cedar. Cost is $5.
Small Scale Gardening on March 9: Haring Township Town Hall, 515 Bell Ave., Cadillac
Have the garden of your dreams by learning how to best work with the land you have. Learn how to use a small plot of land for food production to maximize the space you have. Topics covered include raised beds, vertical gardening and companion planting. Companion planting will look at what plants can be planted together or next to each other to improve production. Tips and tricks will also be given for growing 30 common vegetables that are suitable to our area. Cost is $5.
Small Scale Farming/Homesteading on March 23: Haring Township Town Hall, 515 Bell Ave., Cadillac
This workshop will discuss the basic of farming/homesteading as a lifestyle. Topics covered will include homesteading history, poultry, gardening, beekeeping, farm set-up, large livestock and becoming self-sufficiency. The goal of the workshop is to give participants a path and basic knowledge to a lifestyle of self-sufficiency. Cost is $5.
Paint and Sip on March 30: Haring Township Town Hall, 515 Bell Ave., Cadillac
This will be a fun for all ages workshop where we paint and socialize. No painting experience is needed, just a desire to get artsy. The painting for this workshop will paint on a wood board shaped like Michigan/Bear/Horse, which will be provided along with paints and all other supplies. The workshop will be taught by Tiffany Jones, a local artist. Cost is $30.
Basic Beekeeping on April 6: Moonlit Farm, 5135 S. McVety, Falmouth
Learn basic beekeeping skills for backyard beekeeping. Topics covered will include options for where to purchase supplies, how to set up a hive, where to set up a hive and basic bee care. This session will be a basic beekeeping class to help you decide if beekeeping is right for you. The workshop will be taught by Sonya and Tiffany Jones, of Moonlit Farm, who have 25-plus combined years of experiences. Cost is $5.
Healing Herbs on April 13: Haring Township Town Hall, 515 Bell Ave., Cadillac
This workshop will discuss healing herbs that can be grown in your garden. Topics covered will include variety choose, planting, growing, harvesting, storage and use. Organic gardening techniques will be highlighted in this workshop. Cost is $5.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager at the Wexford Conservation District. For more information about workshops or anything related to conservation, contact Tiffany. She can be reached at (231)775-5458 ext. 3 or by email at wexford@macd.org. The office is located at the USDA Service Center, 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
