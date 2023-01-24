Winter seem to be unsure if it wants to stay but either way it is time for the “Winter Wednesday Workshop Series”. Gardeners, small farmers and herbalist alike will once again have the opportunity to take advantage of local growing expertise. The “Winter Wednesday Workshop Series” hosted by the Wexford Conservation District kicks off on Wednesday, February 15. The workshops are a great way to shake the winter blues and prepare for a successful growing season. Organic techniques will be highlighted in all the workshops.
All workshops begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Wexford Conservation District 7192 E. 34 Road, Cadillac. Please register at least two days in advance, at (231)775-7681 ext. 3, so we can provide high-quality workshops.
Wildcrafting is a form of foraging for food, medicine, etc. — in this workshop we will cover wildcrafting in our local habitats. Covering topics like where to forage, what to forage and how to use what you foraged. Cost is $5.
Learn how to start and manage your own flock of chickens for both egg laying and meat production. Topics covered include selecting and purchasing appropriate breeds; options for and where to purchase feed, supplies and equipment; caring for newborn chicks; feeding and watering; options for nesting and roosting; chicken “tractors” (moveable, floor-less pens); predator protection; winter housing; and butchering basics. With egg prices rising, it might be a great time to start your own flock. Cost is $5.
Ever thought about growing micro-greens? If so, this might be the workshop for you. This workshop will go over the basics of how to grow, care for and use micro-greens. Adding micro-greens to your diet can provide a great source of vitamins and minerals. This workshop will be taught by Teresa Renkiewicz from Elty Farms out of Lake City. Cost is $5.
This will be a fun for all ages workshop where we paint and socialize. No painting experience is needed, just a desire to get artsy. The painting for this workshop will be painted on a wood board shaped like Bear/Horse, which will be provided along with paints and all other supplies. The workshop will be taught by Tiffany Jones a local artist. Cost is $30.
Our pollinators could use a helping hand from us these days. Learn which native plants to plan and which planting designs are attractive to which pollinators. Also covered will be techniques and resources for successfully establish a pollinator gardens and habitat, bee habitat needs and controlling invasive plants. Cost is $5.
Want to learn about what beautiful herb to grow in your garden and how to collect them? This workshop might be for you. This workshop will discuss healing herbs that can be grown in your Michigan garden. Topics covered will include variety choose, planting, growing and harvesting. We will also talk about the healing properties of each herb. Organic gardening techniques will be highlighted in this workshop. Cost is $5.
This workshop will be a continuation for Healing Herbs 1. Discussion will include healing herbs uses and how to prepare different remedies, including salves and tinctures. Herb preservation and use will also be included. The focus will not be on the herbal plants themselves but on the application of the herbs. Cost is $5.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager at the Wexford Conservation District. For more information about workshops or anything related to conservation, contact Tiffany. She can be reached at (231)775-7681 ext. 3, or by email at wexford@macd.org. The office is located at the USDA Service Center 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
