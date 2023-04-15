CADILLAC — The beginning of summer — normally a period of heavy tourist activity in the region — could be pretty quiet this year, particularly for businesses in Cadillac West.
Mike Blackmer, owner of the Lake Cadillac Resort, Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, Dockside Inn and Lake Cadillac Party Store — all located in Cadillac West — said he’s starting to get worried about the impact that the closure of the Mitchell State Park will have on his clientele base.
“Memorial Day weekend usually is one my better weekends of the year,” Blackmer said. “But I think this year will be the worst Memorial Day weekend since I’ve been up here. ... Cadillac could be in for one of its biggest surprises in a long time. ... We’re going to see how much the state park contributes to tourism here.”
According to the reservation system on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website, due to a planned park enhancement project, the Mitchell State Park campground will be temporarily closed during the early part of summer, with a tentative opening date scheduled for July 1.
Park Supervisor Ben Dietrich said that they’re working on multiple projects this year, including a new bathroom and shower building, and replacing all the roads within the park using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
With the deadline for assigning ARPA funds to projects coming in 2024, Dietrich said they needed to get this work done soon.
The bathroom currently is about 60% complete and Dietrich anticipates that paving of the roads will begin in May.
Dietrich said they would gladly open the park earlier than July 1 (technically the night of June 30, but most campers won’t arrive until the next day) but he doesn’t anticipate the project getting done before that. Dietrich said most people he’s talked to have been pretty understanding about the closure, given how much the enhancements will improve the park.
Kathy Morin, executive director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, said while the upgrades will no doubt provide long-term benefits to the park and to the region, in the short term, the park’s closure could deal a blow to local businesses that cater to campers.
“It’s going to be very difficult for businesses to have several weeks of the summer affected (by the park being closed),” Morin said.
Blackmer said many of his customers during the first part of summer come from the park; he said they dine at the Dockside Inn, buy ice cream at the party store, and bowl at the Pines during a time of the year when bowling leagues aren’t active.
With the park not being open for part of the season, Blackmer said he expects his sales to be about half what they normally are at that time of the year.
Morin said there’s no question that the state park plays a huge role in bringing visitors to Cadillac: figures provided to the visitors bureau by the park indicate that from May 1 to Sept. 30 last year, 30,778 campsite nights were utilized at the park. During the period from May 1 to June 30, which is the approximate timeframe during which the park could be closed this year, 6,481 campsite nights were utilized last year.
“The park is extremely popular, being close to the lakes and local amenities,” Morin said.
To prepare for the possibility of lower customer levels, Blackmer said he likely won’t be hiring the same number of seasonal employees this summer — at least not until the park opens.
Blackmer said he’s also considered the idea of opening up his properties to campers but due to existing regulations, this wouldn’t be feasible.
Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace said allowing people to camp on properties that aren’t properly equipped to deal with waste collection, refuse pickup and other issues could cause a lot of problems.
Wallace added that he doesn’t see a clear way to alleviate the impact that the park’s closure will have on the region, other than perhaps ramping up public outreach to let people know that Cadillac West needs extra support from the community right now.
Morin said that’s exactly what she and others at the visitors bureau have been preparing to do over the last several weeks.
Through messaging on social media and through other mediums, Morin said they hope to spread awareness about all that Cadillac West has to offer.
“Something like, ‘don’t forget there are some really great things over in Cadillac West,’” said Morin, who added that there are a number of other communities in the state that are dealing with similar closures of state campgrounds due to upgrades, and she’s been in contact with some of them to get ideas.
Morin said that while the park’s closure will present challenges this summer, it also could present opportunities for other campsites, cabins and lodging properties in the region to pick up the slack.
To view a comprehensive list of campsites in the region, go to cadillacmichigan.com/campgrounds.
