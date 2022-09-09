Women United In Faith
Lake City Women United in Faith met at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022 with 10 members present. After prayer offered by President Ruth McGee, we enjoyed appetizing refreshments by hostess Glenda Peterson.
Irene Billett presented a program on Missaukee H.O.O.P. – Helping Our Own People. This group is self funded and has a 501c3 status. Children up to the age of 14 are served by H.O.O.P. In 2022 H.O.O.P. plans on serving 150 children from 60 families.
Soup Suppers resumed on Tuesday, Sept. 6 with serving from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Those people who make the soup and chili each make 10 quarts which feeds 10 people.
There will be an upcoming Bible Study on the book “The Ten Greatest Prayers of the Bible” Beginning on Thursday, Sept. 8 at St. John Lutheran Church. There will be several opportunities at Lake City United Methodist Church for this study. This book may be purchased on Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.