WWI Memorial gets a scrub

CADILLAC — Members of the local DAR chapter, whose goal is to keep history alive, noticed that the World War I memorial plaque was so grimy you could barely read the names of the men it was honoring. So three members volunteered to clean it up.
Marie Therese Cadillac Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution could be seen this week scrubbing down the large boulder with the bronze memorial tablet at the corner of Harris and Division streets.
In 1922, members of the DNR donated the plaque to honor the 28 Wexford County men who gave their lives in service to their country during The Great War. After first placing the memorial in downtown Cadillac, it was later moved to its current location across from the Wexford County Courthouse. A World War I-era cannon was also donated to the site by the organization.
“We want it so people can read it,” said member Pat Struck. “It’s hard to read. ... We need to take care of this for future generations. It’s important for the young people and for all the people doing genealogy now.”
“One of the goals of the DAR is to preserve history,” said member Darlene Fowler. “We do anything we an to preserve statues and historical markers.”
For 95 years the local DAR has been keeping history alive by honoring our veterans, promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing our future through education for children.
