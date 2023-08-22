McBAIN – The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team of coach Taylor Mulder hosted its annual Comet Cup event on Friday, Aug. 18, and the Comets earned their first win of the season in the consolation finals.
NMC started with a 2-0 loss to an improving Reed City squad in the opening semifinal match but rebounded to edge perennial rival Buckley by a slim 1-0 margin in the second game.
Although NMC played better in some ways than in the season-opening loss to Clare a few days before, there were other ways that Coach Mulder saw his team regress in the opening match with Reed City.
“It was a shaky game,” Mulder acknowledged. “We tried some players in different positions and played around with our foundation to see how we look in different situations. Although we didn’t win, it did put us one more step down the path of improvement.”
Blair DeZeeuw, in his first season as the Comets’ starting goalie, distinguished himself against Reed City, securing eight saves.
DeZeeuw also shined in the shutout of Buckley in the consolation match.
“Overall it was a good, close match and the guys worked hard,” Mulder said.
“It was a pleasure to see our first goal of the season go in nd the large amount of excitement from our players. There was a noticeable increase in effort and speed of play after that goal and I hope we can drill it into the guys as our of the next parts of our game we need to incorporate.”
It was Devon Johnson who scored the game-winner for the Comets off a pretty feed from Gideon Currell.
Blair recorded four saves while earning the shutout over the Bears.
ON MONDAY, Aug. 21, the Comets traveled to Gladwin, one of the better teams in the NMSL this season, and suffered a 6-0 defeat.
Mulder called it “a learning night” for his young team.
“We learned a number of things we need to work on,” he said.
“Many players were put in situations tonight that they hadn’t been in yet this year and were forced to adapt. As a team, we learned some of our glaring issues as well as our strengths. If we can continue to improve on our weaknesses and utilize our strengths, we will become more successful as the season goes on.”
NMC (1-3 overall) is home this Friday, Aug. 25, against Shepherd at 5 p.m. The Comets are home again Monday, Aug. 27, against Roscommon and travel to Shelby on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.