McBAIN – The McBain girls hosted a non-conference volleyball tri-match on Tuesday of this week and fared pretty well overall, earning a three-set victory over Glen Lake 25-13, 28-30, 15-10, but losing to talented Kingsley, 25-12, 25-13.
“This was a pretty good step in the right direction tonight,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “We have been trying to focus on what we are doing on our side of the net and I thought we did a much better job of reducing the unforced errors. I was most impressed and pleased with our serving and our energy.”
McBain is young this year compared to previous seasons and is progressing but working through young mistakes at the same time.
“We dropped some momentum against Kingsley halfway through the first set and didn’t really recover but the girls stayed strong and fought hard for points,” Murphy noted.
Junior Gwyneth VerBerkmoes, the most experienced player on the Rambler varsity, was in Blast Mode at the firing line, generating 23 kills on the night with six digs. She also was locked in from the line, hitting 100 percent of her attempts with two aces.
Ayla Fredin had clean night too, recording 11 kills and she also had a good night serving with a pair of aces while hitting 92 percent.
Setter Madison “O-Zone” Ochampaugh acquired 36 assists with a block and junior middle hitter Isabel Rozeveld registered four kills and a block.
ON FRIDAY, Aug. 25, McBain took part in the Cadillac Invitational and had the chance to compete against some quality competition. The Ramblers lost to Leland (25-17, 25-9); lost to Clio (25-12, 25-21) and split with Elk Rapids (16-25, 25-22) but lost the match on points before falling to Mount Morris 25-22, 25-19 in the Blue Division.
Coach Murphy is looking for more steady play from the girls as the season goes along and they develop more of a rhythm on the floor.
“I do commend the girls on their fight and positive attitude even when things weren’t going our way,” Murphy noted. “I am still hopeful there are things we can remedy as the season progresses and people continue to learn their roles in the lineup.”
Junior Gwyneth VerBerkmoes blasted out 24 kills with five blocks at Cadillac and she also had 16 digs and two aces. Madison Ochampaugh recorded 44 assists with three aces and eight digs. Karsyn Meyering earned 12 digs and was locked in from the stripe, making 100 percent of her serves.
The Ramblers (4-9-1) vie in the Cadillac quad on Sept. 11.
