“If you only pray when you’re in trouble, you’re in trouble.” — Anonymous
Prayer is about connecting to our Creator. It offers the opportunity to express gratitude to our awesome God, seek His guidance and request help in overcoming the darkness that sometimes pervades our lives.
According to a recent nationwide survey conducted by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, nearly half (45%) of all adults claim to pray daily. An additional one out of five (20%) state they pray at least once a week, but not daily. Roughly 17% claim to pray occasionally and 15% say they never pray. Projected across the adult population, the survey estimates that more than 160 million adults pray each week.
The survey noted that the public is most likely to engage in prayer because they believe it is a meaningful way to communicate with God (64%). Other prayer motivations included developing a personal relationship with God (57%), using prayer to worship God (57%), praying as a means of coping with challenging situations (55%), and employing prayer to garner hope for obtaining positive resolutions to difficult circumstances (53%).
In reaction to how God responds to prayer, the most common response (39%) was that God hears and answers all prayers, although the answer is sometimes “no”. Twenty percent stated that God hears all prayers but carries out His will irrespective of what people have prayed for. One out of 10 people believed that God hears all prayers but answers them only if the person praying is truly committed to God. Fourteen percent admitted that they have no idea of how God handles prayer.
Though the survey results offer findings of possible interest, God’s Word abounds with guidance on the importance of praying and is brimming with examples of His willingness to answer prayers. The matter of prayer or praying is referenced at least 650 times throughout the Old and New Testaments. Furthermore, approximately 450 recorded answers to prayer are detailed.
The apostle Paul, one of Christ’s prominent disciples and orator of His Word, firmly knew the significance of prayer. He is quoted mentioning prayer at least 41 times. As God’s Word tells us in Philippians 4:6 (ESV), “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”
I am reminded of Hannah, mother of Samuel the Prophet, referenced in the Biblical book of Samuel. Hannah was married to Elkanah. He loved her dearly. She had been unable to conceive a child, which represented a mark of humiliation for women. Over the years she prayed passionately to God asking for a child. God’s Word tells us that at times Hanna’s pain and sorrow was so intense she would not eat and often cry bitterly. I imagine there may have been moments when she wondered if God was even listening or cared.
Nonetheless, Hannah was fervent in her prayers to Him. She did not give up. At His appointed time, God addressed Hannah’s pleas. She gave birth to Samuel, who is considered one of the first major prophets of the Bible and judge over Israel. God’s perfect timing of Samuel’s birth, combined with Samuel’s steadfast love for God as he matured, eventually placed him in the position of successfully leading the Israelites in defeating the Philistines at the Battle of Mispah.
Charles Haddon Spurgeon, considered one of the most respected theologians of the 1800s whose teachings continue to resonate today, tells us, “Prayer plumes the wings of God’s young eaglets so that they may learn to mount above the clouds. Prayer brings inner strength to God’s warriors and sends them forth to spiritual battle with their muscles firm and their armor in place.”
Are you looking for guidance in your life? Do you have a problem that seems insurmountable? Do need someone to whom you can express your thoughts and concerns?
As His Word tells us, God is waiting to hear from you. He wants to help. You have the key that unlocks the door to His heart. It’s called prayer.
